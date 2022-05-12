The Yen Is Now Resurgent Even as Broad Dollar Strength Persists

Chikako Mogi, Hiroko Komiya and Emily Graffeo
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen’s two-month freefall looks to be over as slowing growth in China and expected damage to the US economy from Federal Reserve rate hikes bolster its haven credentials, strategists say.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency jumped 1.3% to 128.34 per dollar Thursday, extending its rebound after last week plummeting to 131.35 against the greenback, its weakest level in around two decades. The move came even as the U.S. currency soared against most peers in haven-inspired trading.

Declines in Treasury yields in recent days have helped weigh on the dollar against the Japanese currency, even if not against other counterparts, while the yen’s haven status appears to also be reasserting itself to some degree as US stocks take a beating. All that adds up to a notable recovery for the yen, which has been among the most battered currencies this year.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said it sees the yen recovering as the swoon in US stocks sends Treasury yields lower, removing a major driver of dollar strength. Barclays Securities Japan Ltd. meanwhile says the one-way decline in the yen is over, while Shinkin Asset Management Co. reckons the currency could come back to around 125 per dollar.

“Market sentiment has changed since the Dow broke a key chart point that held it in an elevated range despite aggressive Fed rate hikes,” said Hiroyuki Machida, director of Japan foreign-exchange and commodities sales at ANZ in Tokyo. “An adjustment in risk assets has finally taken place and that is fueling yen buying as the market shifts to a risk-off trend.”

The yen’s outlook is improving due to global-growth negatives including the “Ukraine situation, the impact on the US economy from aggressive rate hikes and Chinese lockdowns,” said Jun Kato, chief market analyst at Shinkin Asset Management in Tokyo. “Shrinking liquidity as central banks turn hawkish may also spur flight-to-quality buying to help cap US yields.”

There seems little reason to push Treasury 10-year yields back above 3% as that level reflects markets fully pricing in the Fed’s policy outlook, Kato said. The yen is likely to trade in a range of 128 to 133 per dollar for now before markets decide the next direction, which may include it appreciating to test 125, he said.

The yen has plenty of room to recover. The currency is still down more than 10% versus the dollar this year as the Bank of Japan has stuck to a dovish tone even as other major central banks have tightened policy. The yen has also suffered as rising commodity prices have damaged the outlook for Japan’s resource-importing economy.

It traded around the 128.60 level in early Tokyo trading Friday.

Read More: Goldman Says Yen Shows Significant Value as a Recession Hedge

The prospect of the yen weakening to 135 per dollar that was seen as probable just a week ago now seems much more unlikely, said Shinichiro Kadota, a foreign-exchange strategist at Barclays Securities Japan in Tokyo.

“The one-way upward path in dollar-yen looks to be turning around as markets may no longer be aggressively pricing in successive rate hikes due to the concerns about the impact of China’s growth slowdown,” he said.

(Updates levels in second and ninth paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Traeger Maintains Guidance Despite Better Than Expected Quarter

    By Alan Hatfield Wood pellet grill maker Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) today announced that the company will maintain its 2022 full year guidance despite a better-than-expected first quarter. Total revenue came in 5% lower on the year at $223.7 million, driven by a decline in grill unit volumes partially offset by price increases taken […]

  • Analyst Says Rivian Making Progress But Credibility Lags; Is RIVN Stock A Buy Or Sell After Earnings Miss?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Look for Momentum Shift on Trade Through $1858.80

    The direction of the June Comex gold market on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1844.70.

  • Gold books worst day in about a week, surging dollar sinks prices to 3-month low

    Gold futures end sharply lower Thursday, with prices settling at three-month low, as inflation concerns send investors clamoring for safety in the U.S. dollar.

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Near Pre-Pandemic Crowds

    The three cruise lines have made big progress in moving past covid. What does that mean for passengers?

  • China Faces 'Tsunami' of Covid Infection That Could Swamp the System

    A new study suggests 1.55 million people could die if China abandons zero-Covid, with the intensive-care system needing 15.6 times existing capacity.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia to Bolster Border, EU Cools on Oil Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will likely step up defenses along its border with Finland if the latter goes ahead with plans to join NATO, the Russian ambassador to the European Union said. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US

  • Diamond Prices Are Spiking and Even De Beers Can’t Fill the Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices are surging in some corners of the rough-diamond market, as sanctions on one of the world’s two giant miners ripple through the supply chain. In the past, the industry could turn to behemoth De Beers to crank out extra gems when supply ran tight — but not this time.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero I

  • Finns welcome NATO membership announcement

    STORY: President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement they hoped that the steps still needed for a decision would "be taken rapidly within the next few days". Neighbor Sweden is expected to follow suit."I think it's a great thing because it will bring more safety to Finland against Russian aggression and it also shows Russia that there are consequences for what you do," said Helsinki resident Niko Ohvo.The decision by the two Nordic countries to abandon the neutrality they maintained throughout the Cold War would be one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades.Finland and Sweden are the two biggest EU countries that had stayed out of NATO, and Finland's 800-mile border will more than double the frontier between the U.S.-led alliance and Russia.Moscow has repeatedly warned Finland and Sweden against joining NATO, threatening "serious military and political consequences".In Helsinki, Jyrki Uuraasmaa said joining NATO was the best "security" solution."Russia have been threatening us so many times, now again, so it's absolutely that we should join NATO because, you know, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin started it, so he is affecting that we are joining NATO now," he said.Putin's decision to invade Ukraine has caused a shift in public opinion in the Nordic region, with political parties that had backed neutrality for generations now coming to embrace the view that Russia is a menace.

  • Carnival Cruise Line Adds an All-Inclusive Offer

    The reality is that while some cruise lines do offer all-inclusive packages (Norwegian Cruise Line most notably), Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Lines don't have a truly all-inclusive deal on their namesake cruise lines. Currently, when you book a cruise on Royal Caribbean or Carnival, your fare includes your room, meals in the main dining room, the buffet, and select other free venues, as well as shows, access to most onboard venues, pools, and other amenities. A basic cruise fare also includes coffee, water, and a few other basic drinks, but not soda or alcoholic beverages.

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • Copper Sinks Below $9,000 as Metals Slide on Global Demand Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper plunged below $9,000 a ton for the first time since October, while other metals slid on mounting worries about weak global demand.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesOften seen as a bar

  • Havens Rally From Treasuries to Yen as Growth Risks Dominate

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh bout of risk aversion spreading through markets is rekindling investor appetite in what investors have long considered some of the world’s safest assets.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUS Stocks Almost Wipe Out Losses Into the Close: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes Dron

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

    The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX says expecting crypto to go to zero is like expecting the same of stocks. Do you really think that will happen?

  • This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Could Go Parabolic After Crushing Wall Street's Expectations

    Investors seeking to buy a fast-growing company on the cheap should take a closer look at this chipmaker.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Soar 58% to 97%, According to Wall Street

    You might find it hard to be optimistic about the stock market right now. The Nasdaq Composite index is in a bear market. The S&P 500 is in a correction. Former high-flying growth stocks are especially getting pummeled.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Carvana to Wells Fargo.

    Peloton cut nearly 3,000 employees in February, Better.com cut 4,000, and even Facebook parent company Meta has enacted a hiring freeze.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At