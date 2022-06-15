Yen at risk of declining vs dollar into Q4 or later, economists say: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Illustrative picture shows Japanese 10,000 yen bank notes spread out at an office of World Currency Shop in Tokyo
Kantaro Komiya
·3 min read

By Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO (Reuters) - The yen is at risk of weakening further against the dollar for at least the rest of 2022, more than two-thirds of economists polled by Reuters said, underscoring the consequences of the Bank of Japan being the lone major central bank clinging to easy policy.

The BOJ is sticking to stimulus, ramping up bond buying to defend its yield cap even as the U.S. Federal Reserve, already on an aggressive campaign of half-point rate rises, looks set to debate an even bigger move of 75 basis points on Wednesday.

The resulting yen weakness is increasingly becoming a source of contention for policymakers. It hurts household budgets by driving up living costs that are already rising due to global inflation, offsetting the boost a cheaper currency gives exporters.

The Japanese currency has lost more than 14% against the greenback so far this year, briefly slipping as low as 135.58 yen per dollar on Wednesday, its lowest since October 1998, which was a time of global financial strain after a Russian debt default.

Wednesday's level was already close to the weakest forecast for the next 12 months provided by any of 47 foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters just two weeks ago - 135.67 per dollar.

The yen's slide has been so severe that it led the government and the central bank to issue a rare joint statement on Friday expressing concern.

"The yen is likely to remain vulnerable to weakening as the Fed's rate hikes and the rise in long-term Treasury yields continue throughout the year," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.

Risk of further yen declines will remain until the final quarter of the year, said nine of 25 economists polled. Another four said risk would remain until the first half of next year, and five said it would last until the second half of next year or later.

Just seven projected the risk would run its course by the end of next quarter, while none said the yen was no longer at risk of further weakening.

In a multiple-selection question asking for the most effective action from the government to stem further weakening in the yen, 12 out of 25 economists chose "reopen borders for more inbound tourists".

That was followed by "press the BOJ to tweak monetary policies", chosen by another eight respondents.

Letting in more foreign travellers would likely increase demand for the yen. Japan began accepting chaperoned tour groups this month, relaxing its previous COVID-19 border controls, which included a ban on almost all non-residents.

Other options included "restart more nuclear power plants" (chosen by eight respondents), "continue verbal warnings" (six) and "no need to do anything in particular" (four).

The BOJ was projected to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy at its next two-day rate review, concluding on Friday, the June 3-13 poll showed. Nearly 80% of 28 economists said the bank would not adjust policies until late 2023 or later, and all but two expected any such a shift would be unwinding of the easing.

Japan's economy was forecast to expand an annualised 4.1% in the current quarter, slower than the 4.5% projected in May's poll, according to the median forecast of 37 analysts.

The world's third-largest economy was expected to grow 2.2% in the fiscal year beginning April 2022 and 1.6% in fiscal 2023.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food prices, will likely increase 2.1% this fiscal year, before decelerating to 1.1% in fiscal 2023, the poll showed.

(For other stories from the Reuters global economic poll:)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Polling by Md Manzer Hussain and Anant Chandak; Editing by Ross Finley and Bradley Perrett)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With blistering inflation and hawkish Fed, bond investors push for safety

    Bond investors are embracing safety in their portfolios as volatile markets price in a super-sized hike from the Federal Reserve following evidence of scorching inflation. Investors have drastically shifted their expectations about Wednesday's decision to a rate hike of 75 basis points (bps) - not the 50 bps the market was expecting last week. Many investors support the Fed moving faster to dampen inflation, but they worry about the risk of recession.

  • UK Economy Shrinks Unexpectedly

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK economy shrank in April at the sharpest pace in more than a year as the government wound down Covid testing, highlighting risks that a broader contraction is under way.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fu

  • Japan govt hopes BOJ takes 'necessary' action on yen, inflation

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government hopes the central bank will take "necessary measures appropriately" in light of the yen's recent sharp falls and rising cost of living, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday. When asked about the yen's decline to a fresh 24-year low, the top government spokesperson also reiterated Tokyo's readiness to take appropriate action in the currency market. "We hope the Bank of Japan (BOJ) continues to coordinate closely with the government, and take necessary measures appropriately," Matsuno told a regular news conference.

  • Indian shares sombre ahead of Fed rate hike decision

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares were subdued on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and its impact on the world's largest economy, while energy stocks slid after clocking gains recently. The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% at 15,698.4 by 0408 GMT, while the BSE index fell 0.2% to 52,602.4. Other analysts also largely expect a 50-basis-point hike at the Fed's meeting later in the day, but the possibility of a 75-bp raise has also grown after Friday's higher-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) data for May.

  • Goldman Investigation Tarnishes ESG Halo as Investors Bail

    (Bloomberg) -- ESG has become a punching bag for the far right, for disgruntled corporate executives and even industry insiders. But there’s one group whose growing disapproval might be the ultimate game changer.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pand

  • The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone

    The prince who's the international face of Saudi business may no longer be able to call all the shots. For years, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Saudi Arabia's self-styled Warren Buffett, has made hundreds of millions of dollars by investing in companies from Citigroup to Uber to Twitter with almost complete autonomy. Now, his Kingdom Holding investment firm counts Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) as a minority shareholder and the powerful sovereign wealth fund is unlikely to sit on the sidelines, sources familiar with the matter said.

  • Japan Starting to Crack as Yen Tumbles With Stocks and Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- With the yen at a 24-year low, Tokyo stocks down the most since March and bond yields hitting its ceiling, the Bank of Japan is under duress having to defend a policy the rest of the world is quickly moving on from.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk Gr

  • Gas Prices: Biden Said to Be Considering Federal Gas Tax Holiday Again — What It Would Mean for Prices at the Pump

    President Joe Biden has tried a little bit of everything to tame rising gas prices -- from releasing emergency oil reserves to urging gas companies to ramp up production -- but prices at the pump keep...

  • Official who falsely claimed China changed votes with thermostats told DOJ officials Trump offered him attorney general after he talked about overturning election results

    Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue, then-top DOJ officials, had previously rejected Clark's attempts to investigate baseless claims of election fraud.

  • China’s Economy Is in Trouble. The Ripples Will Hit the Fed.

    China will likely keep its economy from going off track, preventing global stocks and other risk assets out of a tailspin. But that means the Fed could lose a way out from tightening monetary policy aggressively.

  • Biden Blames Republicans in Congress for Soaring Inflation

    ‘I don’t want to hear any more of these lies about reckless spending—we’re changing peoples lives,’ Biden said.

  • Trump’s pick for Pa. governor says he sees ‘parallels’ to Hitler’s power grab in Capitol riot

    The Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for governor in Pennsylvania compared the Jan. 6 attack to historical events staged by the Nazis, saying that he saw "parallel

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • This Sentence Is Possibly the Purest Distillation of What Motivates Authoritarian Apparatchiks

    Step right up, Jeffrey Clarke.

  • Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter Gwen dies

    The Democratic lawmaker and at least one of his two primary opponents have temporarily pulled all their ads off TV.

  • Fox News Analyst: Republicans Will Secretly Be 'Glad' If Jan. 6 Panel Damages Trump

    Brit Hume predicted "a great many Republicans would privately be very glad" if the findings made Trump's possible 2024 candidacy "go away."

  • Bernie Sanders skewers Republican critic of ‘full-on socialism’ in Fox debate

    ‘Is guaranteeing healthcare to all people socialistic?’ senator asks Lindsey Graham in stellar defense of political philosophy

  • NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony

    New York’s highest court on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to avoid testifying in the state attorney genera l’s civil investigation into his business practices, clearing the way for his deposition next month. The state’s Court of Appeals said there was no “substantial constitutional question” that would warrant its intervention in the matter following an intermediate appellate court’s ruling last month enforcing a subpoena for Trump’s testimony. Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., agreed last week to answer questions under oath starting July 15 unless the Court of Appeals decided to step in.

  • Ukrainian successes in southern front are a sign of something bigger, says CIT analyst

    Conflict Intelligence Team analyst Kyrylo Mykhailov, in an interview with Radio NV on June 13, spoke about the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south, which, according to him, are preparations for a big offensive.

  • White House acknowledges Americans are ‘concerned about inflation and the stock market,’ as S&P 500 erases all gains since Biden’s inauguration

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre plays defense on Tuesday, as reporters pepper her with questions about the stock market's latest drops.