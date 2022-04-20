Yen Short Bets Keep Paying Off With Currency Tumbling Toward 130

Chikako Mogi and Ruth Carson
(Bloomberg) -- The yen’s historic run of losses showed no signs of easing Wednesday as it weakened toward 130 per dollar after an overnight rise in Treasury yields.

The currency dropped for a 14th consecutive session -- down 0.3% to 129.35 -- as traders bet on further divergence between U.S. and Japanese interest rates. A consensus in Tokyo that it would reach 130 against the dollar in coming months looks set to happen even quicker and investors are readying for the chance that policy makers will seek to intervene to the defend the beleaguered currency.

“Dollar-yen’s upward momentum appears unstoppable right now while U.S. yields keep rising,” said Shinsuke Kajita, chief strategist at Resona Holdings inc. in Tokyo. “It’s hard to see the pair not touching 130 given the current sentiment.”

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was just a few basis points shy of 3% on Wednesday while the same maturity yield in Japan was at 0.25% -- a level the central bank has been defending.

Selling the yen has become a favorite trade, with asset managers placing record short bets, as the dovish Bank of Japan keeps policy rates anchored to the floor while the Federal Reserve hikes. Japan’s position as an energy importer at a time of rising oil prices has also weighed.

There’s a rising likelihood that the Ministry of Finance will intervene via the Bank of Japan in an effort to curb the yen’s rout, Joseph Capurso, Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd. strategist, wrote in a note. “We do not know what level of dollar-yen is the ‘line in the sand’,” he added.

The yen has slumped to a 20-year low this month. Asset managers boosted bearish wagers to a record last week, while leveraged fund net-short positions were just off the highest in more than three years, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki stepped up verbal defense of the currency on Tuesday. He is attending the G-20 meetings of finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington this week where U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is also present.

While BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda took a firmer stand on yen moves on Monday, his insistence that the central bank will keep stimulus on tap is continuing to fuel the currency moves and complicating the messaging of Japan’s senior policy makers.

Wariness over comments from officials gathering at the G-20 meeting may help slow the pace of yen’s weakness, said Resona’s Kajita.

Yen’s Twenty-Year Low Just the Start for Tokyo’s Traders

“The pressure cooker is set to continue for the yen,” John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note. There won’t be any let up until Japan comes in with actual currency intervention or the BOJ loosens its commitment to capping 10-year yields, he wrote.

(Updates with comment from currency strategist, adds chart.)

