Yen Hits Fresh 24-Year Low as Investors Embrace Riskier Assets

Amelia Pollard and Robert Fullem
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen sank to a fresh 24-year low against the dollar as risk assets rebounded and investors ventured out of havens.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency fell more than 1% overnight and traded at 136.50 per dollar early Wednesday in Tokyo, its lowest since 1998.

“The demand for safe haven currencies is down today and that’s weighing on the yen,” said Brendan McKenna, a strategist for Wells Fargo.

Caught between a Bank of Japan keeping rates pinned to the floor to boost the local economy and a Federal Reserve hiking aggressively to rein in inflation, the yen is the worst performing Group-of-10 currency this year. Speculators have ramped up bets that the BOJ will eventually have to tweak its easy policy, something it doubled down on at its meeting last week.

A further 10% decline beyond the 140 per dollar level would be enough to trigger a central bank pivot, Nouriel Roubini told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

Roubini Says Yen Above 140 Is Trigger for BOJ Policy Change

Signals from the options market suggest there’s more swings to come. One-month implied volatility, a measure of turbulence in the currency over that time frame, is close to the highest since the peak of the pandemic market fears in March 2020.

“The two drivers of yen weakness have been the narrowing in Japan’s current account surplus and the sharp increase in US minus Japan interest rate differential,” wrote Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s Joseph Capurso in a note Wednesday. “The case for monetary policy tightening in Japan is gradually building though is not made yet.”

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen: Not all recessions alike, inflation can come down amid full employment

    ROSEBUD, South Dakota (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she still views two quarters of negative growth as a good rule of thumb to indicate a recession, but believes it is possible to bring down inflation while maintaining full employment. "A shorthand of two quarters of negative growth has typically worked, and so a lot of people think of it that way," Yellen told reporters during a visit to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe reservation in South Dakota when asked how she would measure a recession.

  • Payouts Fall on Top US Power Grid in Win For Nukes, Blow to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricity generators on the grid stretching from New Jersey to Illinois will be paid 32% less next year to provide backup power, a blow to aging coal plants.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips:

  • Why Diversifying Your Portfolio Might Be Hurting Your Retirement Plans

    The real key to a successful retirement investment strategy—or any investment strategy—is financial education that includes proven systems for building wealth and reducing taxes. The post Why Diversifying Your Portfolio Might Be Hurting Your Retirement Plans appeared first on Worth.

  • Stocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities rebounded Tuesday after last week’s rout erased nearly $2 trillion from the S&P 500. Treasuries retreated.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapThe S&P 500 added 2.4%, led b

  • Amazon Senior Black Executives Are Leaving E-Commerce Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of Amazon.com Inc.’s top Black executives are leaving amid a management shakeup as Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy puts his stamp on the company about a year into his tenure.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain With European

  • U.S. Home Sales Slide As Industry Crosses This Milestone; Lennar Beats, But Notes Slowdown

    U.S. existing-home sales fell 3.4% in May, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. Homebuilder Lennar's quarterly results beat expectations. The median price for an existing home rose past $400,000 for the first time in May, hitting $407,600, the NAR said.

  • Lennar flags cooling home demand as hotter interest rates spook buyers

    In the sector's strongest warning so far, Lennar said any forecast at this point would amount to "guessing", even though the company preserved its delivery expectations for the full year at about 68,000 homes. "The Fed's stated determination to curtail inflation through interest rate increases and quantitative tightening have begun to have the desired effect of slowing sales in some markets and stalling price increases across the country," Lennar Executive Chairman Stuart Miller said in a statement. Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its biggest interest rate hike since 1994 in a bid to tackle decades-high inflation, while mortgage rates on the most popular type of U.S. home loan marked the sharpest weekly jump in 35 years.

  • Sales of Previously Owned Homes Fall to an Almost Two-Year Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of previously owned US homes fell for a fourth month in May, receding to the lowest level in nearly two years and underscoring how high prices and a surge in mortgage rates have stifled demand.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures G

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Power Higher Against Yen

    The US dollar rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday as the trend continues to the upside.

  • Goldman Sachs: 'We now see recession risk as higher and more front-loaded'

    Goldman Sachs strategists are starting to change their tune on the potential for a U.S. recession.

  • Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski announces retirement from NFL

    Former New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the National Football League.

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • The Sandbox's US CEO explains his vision for the metaverse platform and why people are still flocking to web3 during the crypto winter

    "We want to be the Manhattan of the metaverse, a concentration of exciting brands and artists — but our vision isn't to replace reality."

  • Huntington Ingalls (HII) Wins $240M Deal to Build LPD 32

    Huntington's (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding unit is going to provide long-lead-time material along with performing detailed design and construction of LPD 32.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    It has a dominant market position, is growing revenue and profits briskly, and it's selling at a bargain valuation.

  • Investors should 'gorge' on stocks if the market falls another 18% as next bull market could send S&P 500 to 8,900 by 2028: Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 falls to 3,300, investors should "bite" on stocks, and a decline to 3,600 means investors should "nibble" on buying stocks, BofA said.

  • 3 Tech-Driven Stocks Down 82% to 92% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but this has been one of the most challenging years on record for Wall Street and investors. In the roughly five to seven months since all three major U.S. indexes hit their all-time closing highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have respectively plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. Heightened stock market volatility has been particularly cruel to technology-based growth stocks, which had been largely responsible for the monstrous rally that followed the March 2020 pandemic bottom.

  • Crypto is based on the greater fool theory: Philippines’ incoming central bank chief

    Felipe M. Medalla, an economist slated to be the next governor of the Philippines central bank, is not interested in regulating crypto, which he believes is based on “the greater fool theory.” See related article: Philippines gets new government, will new crypto taxes follow? Fast facts “The only reason you’re using this [cryptocurrencies] is you […]

  • The 7 Worst Housing Markets in America, According to Lennar

    New Jersey and Florida are hot. Housing in Austin and Seattle is not, co-CEO Richart Beckwitt told investors.