Yen Starts Year on Front Foot as Traders Eye Dollar Cliff Edge
(Bloomberg) -- The yen started 2023 with modest gains Monday as traders weighed the risk of further technical strength amid thin holiday trading.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Xi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in China
Tesla Kicks Off New Year in China by Extending Incentive Offers
Prominent Texas Family Has $29 Million Embezzled by Bookkeeper
The Japanese currency climbed as much as 0.3% to 130.77 per dollar in early Tokyo trading. A close below the dollar-yen’s August low of 130.41 would open up the door for further declines in the pair, according to chart watchers.
Some investors opened small short-dollar positions on the chance a break occurs in the absence of normal market liquidity, said some Asia-based FX traders familiar with the transactions who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.
The yen has climbed some 16% from its October nadir amid government intervention, hopes for slowing US rate hikes and speculation over the possibility of a policy shift from the Bank of Japan this year. The BOJ’s surprise December decision to tweak its yield curve control parameters is seen by many as a sign its ultra-easy monetary policy might soon be coming to an end.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Futuristic Vertical Farming Startups Are Struggling in the Tech Downturn
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.