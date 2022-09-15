Yen Steadies as Traders Weigh Impact of Japan Intervention Threat

Chikako Mogi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen drifted in Tokyo trading Thursday as traders mulled Japan’s strongest warning yet that it would act to halt the currency’s slide.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Japanese currency slipped 0.2% to around 143.40 per dollar, having rallied from just under the closely-watched 145 level Wednesday on signs the Bank of Japan was preparing an intervention.

Signals from the options market suggested traders were taking the threat of action seriously. One-month risk-reversals for dollar-yen -- a gauge of expected direction for the pair over that time frame -- fell to the lowest in since early August.

On Wednesday, the BOJ conducted a so-called rate check in the market -- asking for an indicative price at which it could buy yen -- according to a person with direct knowledge of the event, a move widely seen as a precursor to intervention. Both the finance minister and the nation’s top currency official also warned that all options were on the table. Japan last intervened to buy the yen in 1998.

“We continue to think that the likelihood of intervention operations looks low, but the escalation in verbal intervention over the past 24 hours combined with the reported ‘rate checks’ should raise the odds priced into markets,” wrote Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist Karen Fishman Wednesday. “The risk probably rises further as dollar-yen hits fresh highs, particularly if at a relatively rapid pace and not accompanied by broad dollar strength.”

Still, without a broader shift in Japan’s monetary policy framework, the odds of a successful and sustained intervention are even lower, she added.

When Yen Jawboning Isn’t Enough, BOJ Rate Checks Loom: Primer

Japanese authorities have been stepping up verbal warnings with the yen down almost 20% against the dollar this year, but these have failed to turn the tide. The currency has come under intense pressure with the BOJ resolutely keeping rock-bottom rates to bolster the economy, while the Federal Reserve aggressively hikes, widening the policy differential between the two countries.

How and When Japan Intervenes in Currency Markets: QuickTake

(Updates prices.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • More yen pain could catch Japanese firms off guard

    The vast majority of Japanese companies expect the yen to firm against the dollar by year-end, a Reuters monthly poll showed on Thursday, suggesting further weakness in the local currency could catch businesses off guard. The yen's downturn this year, which accelerated in recent weeks, has burdened households with higher costs of everything from food to fuel. The currency has lost about 20% versus the dollar since the start of this year, hitting a fresh 24-year low of just shy of 145 yen last week.

  • Oracle Stock Rises. Sales Topped Guidance but Profits Missed.

    Revenue edged out guidance, but profits fell short of the company’s target, largely due to the strength of the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies. For the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, Oracle (ticker: ORCL) posted revenue of $11.4 billion, up 18%, or up 23% when adjusted for currency.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Izyum, City Reclaimed in Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Izyum, the biggest city recaptured last week during a counteroffensive in the country’s northeast that marked Kyiv’s most significant battlefield victory in months.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds

  • New Zealand Economy Grew More-Than-Forecast 1.7% in Second Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, avoiding a recession after a surge in Covid-19 cases caused a contraction in the first three months of the year.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie Wood Goes

  • Australia fully employed as jobs bounces back in August

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian employment bounced back in August after a surprise dip the month before and the jobless rate edged up just a tick from a 48-year low, underlining the resilience of the labour market in the face of rising interest rates. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment rose 33,500 in August, in line with market forecasts and mostly reversing a 41,000 fall in July. The jobless rate inched up to 3.5%, from 3.4%, but only because more people went looking for work.

  • Australia Seen Dodging Recession Even as China Economy Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy is expected to avoid recession in the coming year even as its top trading partner China slows sharply on Covid restrictions and rapid US policy tightening raises risks of a downturn there.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of B

  • JPMorgan Plays Down Odds of Full-Point Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to raise interest rates by a super-sized 100 basis points when they meet next week, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief US economist Michael Feroli.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie

  • Prince William just inherited a $1.2 billion estate thanks to a medieval rule

    Last year, King Charles earned more than $23 million from the estate.

  • US Department of Energy Says Its Oil Purchase Plan Doesn’t Include Trigger Price

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy says its plan to restock the nation’s emergency oil supply doesn’t include a trigger price, and that such deliveries aren’t likely to occur until after fiscal 2023.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie W

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies the Smartest Investors Are Buying in September

    While all cryptocurrencies are still speculative at the moment, there are two that could be poised for more significant growth: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Ethereum has been a front-runner in the crypto space for years, but its latest update, The Merge, has been making headlines in recent months. This update will move Ethereum from a proof-of-work (PoW) mining protocol to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system, which is one of the biggest milestones in crypto history.

  • Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and 8 other billionaires saw $50 billion wiped from their fortunes by the stock market's tumble

    10 of the world's wealthiest people have seen their combined net worth shrink by nearly $300 billion or 20% this year, reflecting a slump in stocks.

  • Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

    In new Education Department guidance, student-loan borrowers will automatically be refunded if they apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation.

  • Peloton went from a pandemic-era success story worth $50 billion to laying off more than 4,000 workers. Here's how the company's meteoric rise turned into an equally swift fall.

    Peloton was at the top of the connected-fitness food chain during the pandemic. Now, it has replaced its CEO and is laying off over 4,000 workers.

  • Disney May Launch Its Biggest and Best Rewards Program Yet

    Any Disney fan knows that the Walt Disney Co. has a lot of amazing services to offer. Disney's proposed loyalty program would likely do the same, providing savings for members on streaming, merchandise, resorts, and even potentially Disney shows on Broadway. Best of all, the program wouldn't just be catered to Disney superfans, but would be targeted to more casual customers as well.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers will automatically get a refund for payments made during the pandemic

    Paid off your student loans during the pandemic? You could get a refund when you apply for forgiveness.

  • Retail investors keep buying the dip in stocks, but a retest of the June market low would spark selling, according to VandaTrack

    "We continue to see a weakening trend in retail demand, and at the same time, multiple capitulation indicators are now flashing a warning sign."