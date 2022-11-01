Yen stealth intervention aimed at maximising effects, says Japan finance minister

Tetsushi Kajimoto
·2 min read

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's currency interventions have been stealth operations in order to maximise effects of its forays into the market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, after the government spent a record $43 billion supporting the yen last month.

Japanese officials have so far remained tight-lipped on exactly when they intervened in the market in October. Full details of the intervention moves will be available when quarterly intervention data is published, due early this month.

"There are times when we announce intervention right after we do it and there are times when we don't," Suzuki said. "We are doing this to maximise effects to smoothe sharp currency fluctuations."

"We cannot tolerate excessive currency moves by speculative trading," Suzuki told reporters.

"We are closely watching currency market moves with a high sense of urgency and we'll respond appropriately to excessive fluctuations."

"Intervention had certain effects," he added.

Japan spent 6.3499 trillion yen ($42.7 billion) on currency intervention in October to prop up the yen, the finance ministry said on Monday, leaving investors keen for clues about how much further the authorities might step in to soften the yen's sharp fall.

A steep drop in the yen to a 32-year low of 151.94 to the dollar on Oct. 21 likely triggered the intervention, followed by another round on Oct. 24. In September, Japan conducted its first yen-buying intervention since 1998.

The yen has since the Oct. 21 intervention been moving in a range below the psychological threshold of 150 yen versus the dollar. On Tuesday, the Japanese currency was changing hands at 148.70, little changed from the previous session.

($1 = 148.6100 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill and Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Spent Over $40 Billion Propping up the Yen in October

    Sometimes, it takes money to make money. Japan just found out exactly how much. In September, the Japanese government began buying yen to stabilize...

  • Japan has tools to smooth out yen moves, says ex-finance ministry exec

    Japanese authorities cannot control yen levels with currency intervention but they have various tools to smooth out volatile moves driven by speculators, former top finance ministry bureaucrat Yasushi Kinoshita said on Monday. Japan has been conducting yen-buying interventions since September to prevent a sharp slide in the currency driven by the gap between steadily tighter U.S. monetary policy and the Bank of Japan's continued ultra-loose policy. "Currency intervention cannot and isn't intended to move the yen significantly up and down, or keep it at a certain level for a sustained period of time," said Kinoshita, seen as a candidate to join the Bank of Japan's leadership next year.

  • China's Oct factory activity shrinks as COVID curbs hit output, demand - Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity weakened in October as protracted COVID-19 restrictions disrupted production and subdued demand, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting a weaker economic recovery in the fourth quarter. In line with China's official PMI, which unexpectedly fell into contraction last month, waning factory activity weighed on the fragile recovery of the world's second-biggest economy amid a deepening property crisis and weakening demand. Both output and new orders extended declines at the start of the fourth quarter as a pickup in COVID-19 clusters and stringent containment measures dragged on any meaningful rebound, the PMI showed.

  • Biden to Urge Congress to Consider Tax Penalties on Big Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will call on Congress to consider tax penalties for oil and gas companies accruing record profits, according to a White House official, amid stubbornly high gasoline prices that are dragging on Democrats’ midterm prospects. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wire

  • Here Are Four Petrobras CEO Candidates to Watch as a Lula Shakeup Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are closely watching whom Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will pick to lead Petroleo Brasileiro SA to gauge how much its business strategy will change under the new, more left-wing administration.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win

  • Ukraine soccer body asks FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup

    The Ukrainian soccer federation urged FIFA on Monday to remove Iran from the World Cup next month, alleging human rights violations and supplying the Russian military with weapons. The call was made three weeks before Iran is due to face England in the first Group B game in Qatar. The Ukrainian federation’s executive committee did not ask for Iran to be replaced at the tournament by the Ukraine team which lost to Wales in a European playoff final in June.

  • Biden Calls for Penalties on Oil-and-Gas Companies’ ‘Windfall’ Profits

    The president said the energy companies should be punished if they don’t use their profits to help lower energy costs for consumers.

  • British intel sees Russian intent to expedite withdrawal from Kherson

    The Russian occupation authority in Kherson is forcing residents to leave the occupied city, while also looting the city's relics and monuments, which likely “pre-empts Russian intent to expedite withdrawal from the area,” UK Defense Intelligence said in their Oct. 29 update on Twitter.

  • Judge asks Rogers, Shaw and competition bureau to convene for talks on Tuesday

    Chief Justice Crampton, who is presiding over an antitrust case against Rogers' takeover of Shaw, also asked all the parties to "reflect" about the deal, according to a notice posted on the Competition Tribunals's website. The mediation between Rogers and Shaw and Canada's competition bureau over the companies' C$20 billion ($14.69 billion) merger failed on Thursday, as the parties did not agree on the terms put forward by the tribunal. Rogers declined to comment when Reuters reached out to the company about the ruling, while Shaw and the Competition Bureau did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Oil prices edge lower as China COVID-19 woes dampen demand

    Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday, extending losses of 1% from the previous session as more extensive COVID-19 curbs in China increased fears of slowing fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude for January delivery was down 4 cents at $92.77 a barrel at 0112 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.35 a barrel.

  • China Builder CIFI’s Shares Plunge After Debt-Payment Suspension

    (Bloomberg) -- CIFI Holdings Group Co. shares plunged to record lows after the developer said it will suspend offshore financing payments due to being largely unable to raise new funds overseas this year.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Result

  • Oil Edges Higher on Broader Market Gains Ahead of Rate Decisions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained along with Asian equities before interest-rate decisions by major central banks.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilWest Texas Intermediate

  • 5 Best Countries for Americans to Retire Abroad

    Leaving the workforce can put you in a quandary after decades of full-time work. But what if retirement was brimming with delicious food and beautiful weather? Retiring abroad can bring you just that and so much more. Here are five general … Continue reading → The post How and Where to Retire Abroad appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • No US cities made the cut for the world's top 5 most liveable cities in 2022 — two are north of the border and one is 'the land that inflation left behind'

    The US is the land of the free. But your money could go further elsewhere.

  • Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak

    Putin is counting on oil to save Russia’s economy, but it may not be enough.

  • Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now

    Americans across the board are feeling the adverse side effects of inflation, with many of them slumping deeper into debt as a result. To help see taxpayers through these tough times, some states (18...

  • Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

    When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to...

  • Democrat policies are much better for your wallet

    Voting for Republicans in this election, because of the continuing pain of inflation, does not make financial sense for you and your family.

  • 40% of households will pay no federal income tax this year. Why that’s good news.

    In 2021, nearly 56% of households or 99 million households paid no federal income tax, down from 60% or 100 million households in 2020, the nonpartisan think tank’s said in the report. Massive job losses in the pandemic’s early stages sent millions of people to unemployment lines and temporary rules exempted much of 2020 jobless benefits from income taxes, Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at Tax Policy Center, said. The approximate 40% of households projected to pay no federal income tax is back to pre-pandemic levels, and is even slightly smaller than the 42% to 43% range during recent pre-pandemic years, Gleckman noted.

  • Biden to charge that oil companies ‘refuse to help lower prices at the pump’ in afternoon speech

    MARKET PULSE President Joe Biden on Monday will speak about major oil (XLE) companies’ record-setting profits, “even as they refuse to help lower prices at the pump for the American people,” the White House announced.