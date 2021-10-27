Yen subdued, Aussie firm on improved sentiment before central bank meetings

Illustration photo of a Japan Yen note
Hideyuki Sano
·3 min read

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO (Reuters) - The yen was restrained while the risk-sensitive Australian dollar held firm on Wednesday on the back of a solid commodity market and a positive risk mood from upbeat U.S. economic data and upbeat corporate earnings.

The Japanese currency was also hampered by expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will signal a strong commitment to maintaining its easy monetary settings this week even as many other central banks around the world look to tighten their policy to stem inflation.

The dollar held firm at 114.20 having put on 0.37% in the previous session, staying near its four-year high of 114.695 touched a week ago.

"After the pandemic, the dollar became the ultimate safe-haven currency but recently the yen's beta (sensitivity) to stock prices is becoming stronger than the dollar's," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX strategist at Barclays.

Wall Street shares closed at a record high on Tuesday thanks to solid corporate earnings. U.S. economic data published on Tuesday was also upbeat, with consumer confidence rising unexpectedly and new home sales surging more than expected.

The BOJ is widely expected to downgrade its economic assessment at its policy announcement on Thursday, with markets betting on no rate hike in the foreseeable future.

The European Central Bank, which holds its own policy meeting on Thursday, is also expected to be slow in tightening its policy, keeping the euro in check.

The euro stood at $1.1594, having eased 0.4% so far this week.

On the other hand, a rally in risk assets such as stocks and commodities underpinned the Australian dollar and other commodity-linked currencies.

The Australian dollar held firm at $0.7506 after three straight days of gains ahead of domestic inflation data on Wednesday.

The index of emerging market currencies hit its highest level in almost six weeks.

The Canadian dollar, however, lost some of its steam as traders got nervous the Bank of Canada would temper investor expectations at policy announcement later in the day.

The BoC could become the first central bank from a G7 country to end stimulus from its pandemic-era bond-buying program amid hot inflation and a recovering job market.

Markets are expecting a C$1 billion reduction in its bond purchase, while fully pricing in a rate hike by April next year.

"While the market is likely correct in expecting another C$1bn cut in the pace of asset purchases, the more sensitive question is on the policy rate, and here we think it might be next to impossible for the Bank of Canada to validate market pricing on lift-off timing," Michael Hsueh, research analyst at Deutsche Bank in New York, said in report.

Among emerging market countries where inflation is getting more pronounced, the Brazilian central bank is also widely expected to raise interest rates by 100 basis points to 7.25% on Wednesday.

Some analysts say the Brazilian real could be at risk of a further fall unless the Banco Central do Brasil hikes rates more than market forecasts.

In crypto, bitcoin fell almost 5% to $60,114 while ether slumped 2.4% to $4,120.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ to Stand Pat, Flag Recovery Delay Before Vote: Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is widely expected to leave its stimulus unchanged while signaling more delays in the recovery, just days before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces his first national election. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerA Deep Dive Into Squid Game'

  • Exclusive-World Bank denies IMF chief Georgieva's bid for meeting to defend herself -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The World Bank's board has turned down a request by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva for a meeting to defend herself against claims that she pressured staff to alter data as the bank's CEO in 2017, according to two sources briefed on the situation. An attorney hired by Georgieva asked for the meeting in a 17-page letter on Friday to the dean of the bank's board. The attorney, Whitney Debevoise of Arnold & Porter, wrote that an investigation report prepared by the WilmerHale law firm for the board was improperly conducted, violated Georgieva's due process rights, and based its fundamental conclusion on a false assumption, according to a copy of the letter viewed by Reuters.

  • Stocks Rise Amid Positive Early Earnings Results: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to all-time highs as corporate earnings helped boost sentiment amid lingering concerns about inflation and growth.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityThe S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Averag

  • Alphabet earns record profit on Google ad surge

    (Reuters) -Google owner Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported higher than expected third-quarter ad sales, a sign that the business is overcoming new limits on tracking mobile users and that online shopping is as popular as ever heading into the holiday season. Through its search engine, YouTube video service and partnerships across the Web, Google sells more internet ads than any other company. Google advertising revenue rose 41% to $53.1 billion during the third quarter.

  • Tesla’s $1 Trillion Valuation Belies Its Revenue Position

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has joined the trillion-dollar-valuation club as the member with the lowest revenue.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityThe electric-vehicle maker’s shares have run past several milestones over the p

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Shares dive in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

    (Reuters) -Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, lost almost a third of their value on Tuesday, a second straight daily decline after a steep rally last week. The stock closed down 29.6% at $59.07 with its price swinging wildly between $55.50 and $91.35 during the session. The pullback followed a 845% rally last week after the company was linked publicly to Trump for the first time.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    The market is deeply discounting this pair of income-generating stocks, which should keep delivering for years to come.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Time Is Running Out for Exxon Mobil. Why It May Be Removed From the ‘Dividend Aristocrats.’

    Time is running out for Exxon Mobil to remain in the but its earnings release Friday could settle that matter. There are 65 Dividend Aristocrats, including Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ), Chevron (CVX) and Target (TGT). In recent years, constrained by weak oil prices, capital spending on future growth projects and other expenses, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has kept its quarterly dividend at 87 cents a share.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Why Micron Technology Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) consistently solid results have failed to appease Wall Street and investors alike, the stock fell more than 20% over the past six months in anticipation of a crash in memory prices. What's more, the anticipated decline in memory prices that has led investors to sell Micron stock won't be arriving any time soon, as the company is on track to deliver terrific growth in revenue and earnings once again this quarter. This is a huge vote of confidence in the memory market's prospects from Micron, which also indicates that the company's impressive growth is here to stay for the long run.

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • AMD Gives Another Bullish Forecast; Data Center Sales Double

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong forecast indicating that market share gains, particularly in servers, are helping it make up for a tight supply of chips. Fourth-quarter revenue will be about $4.5 billion, plus or minus $100 million, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $4.25 billion. The chipmaker is on course to exceed an earlier forecast and post a sales gain of 65% for 2021, it said. Most Read

  • Apple (AAPL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Apple's (AAPL) fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings are expected to have benefited from strength in Services and strong sales of the 5G-enabled iPhone 13.

  • Want 100% Returns? Buy These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    Generally speaking, Wall Street analysts tend to be well-trained and very intelligent. But no one is infallible, and the price targets set by these analysts represent the opinion of one person. Moreover, these forecasts are typically near-term in nature, meaning they may exclude the impact of long-term catalysts.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.