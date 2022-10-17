Yen Traders on Alert for Intervention as Currency Extends Slide

(Bloomberg) -- The yen marched ever closer toward 150 per dollar in late US trading, keeping investors on high alert for possible intervention to support the currency.

Japan’s currency fell to as low as 149.08 per dollar even as the greenback lost ground against all other Group-of-10 peers Monday. That’s the weakest level in 32 years, following a depreciation of more than 20% so far this year.

The continued yen slide is fueling anxiety in the market for another round of intervention by Japanese authorities to prop up the currency. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated to reporters Monday that the country will take bold action if there are speculative foreign exchange moves.

“Markets probed 149.00 for resistance and there wasn’t any,” said Bank of Montreal’s global head of currency strategy Greg Anderson. “The probability of further Japanese intervention over the next 24 hours is very high.”

Suzuki’s words were just the latest in a series of warnings following the yen’s slump, as authorities tried to dissuade traders from testing its strategy. A rapid slide to 145.90 per dollar last month triggered the nation’s first intervention to support the currency in 24 years.

There’s been speculation that Japan could be using subtle ways to slow the yen’s slide. Top currency official Masato Kanda said last month that stealth intervention was among the possible options for the government, adding the finance ministry wouldn’t necessarily confirm each intervention when it takes place.

“Whether anything happens in the next 24 hours will depend on what we see in terms of the dollar-yen exchange rate,” said Wells Fargo international economist Nick Bennenbroek. Japanese authorities “will want to surprise markets and have maximum impact when they do so.”

