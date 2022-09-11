Yen Traders Eye Further Official Warnings, Border Opening Moves

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s FX traders waited to see if a modest rebound in the yen would hold Monday, amid broad dollar weakness, continued verbal intervention and media reports that border restrictions may ease.

The yen fluctuated between gains and losses in early trading Monday after closing up more than 1% Friday and recovering about half of last week’s rapid decline.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said during a TV program on Sunday that Japan has “to take necessary steps while closely monitoring developments including excessive, one-sided moves in the exchange rate.” His comments came after officials delivered their strongest warning yet on the yen’s slide, with Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joining the chorus on Friday.

While an actual intervention in the market to buy yen is still seen as an unlikely option, analysts have pointed to other measures Japan can use to help buoy the currency, including opening borders.

Japan is planning to scrap a 50,000 people-per-day cap on overseas arrivals by October and will also consider removing other barriers for inbound tourism, the Nikkei reported on Sunday. Kihara said on TV that the government will further relax its tourism rules at an “appropriate time” because Japan “must not fall behind” the rest of the world.

Still, the bearish sentiment toward the yen remains intact given the monetary policy and yield divergence between Japan and the US. Asset manager net-short yen positions hit a record last week, while leveraged funds boosted theirs by the most since March, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

“We remain comfortable with our bearish yen view even after the latest move,” wrote Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi in a note Friday. “But we think that the debate around the risks of intervention and a possible monetary policy shift will become increasingly in focus as we hit higher levels,” in dollar-yen.

