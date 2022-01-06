Yen Is Cheapest Ever After Tumble, JPMorgan Index Shows

Masaki Kondo and Ruth Carson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen’s slump to a five-year low against the dollar this week has seized the attention of financial markets, and the dramatic headlines didn’t even capture the full extent of its weakness.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency also slid to a record low based on a JPMorgan Chase & Co. index that measures it against those of Japan’s major trading partners and is adjusted for inflation. The decline in the so-called real effective exchange rate has been driven by the yen’s falling nominal exchange rates, and the fact inflation is slower in Japan than in most other economies.

The yen has fallen out of favor over the past year on signs the Bank of Japan is lagging behind its global peers in normalizing monetary policy due to a sluggish economic recovery. The currency has also dropped as the global recovery from the pandemic -- though uneven -- has sapped demand for haven assets.

While the Federal Reserve and Bank of England announced aggressive steps last month to pull back from their highly accommodative policy settings, the BOJ said it would stick to its more cautious approach due to uncertainties about Covid and the omicron variant.

The annual U.S. inflation rate jumped to a four-decade high of 6.8% in November, whereas a similar gauge of price growth in Japan has remained below 1% since late 2018. The most recent reading -- for November -- was an anemic 0.6%.

Looks Cheap

Still, Japan’s falling real effective exchange rate may lead to higher goods prices locally, which will then start to boost speculation the BOJ will shift toward policy normalization and bolster the yen, said Ayako Sera, a market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd. in Tokyo. The cheap yen may also help prompt a return of some factories to Japan from overseas, which could also underpin the currency, she said.

The yen slid to as low as 116.35 per dollar on Tuesday, the weakest level since January 2017, before trading at 115.95 on Thursday. The currency may climb back to as strong as 105 per dollar later this year, Sumitomo Mitsui’s Sera said.

Others see room for deeper declines.

“We still think the interest-rate differential story will be the key driver here with U.S. yields rising further and pushing down the yen more,” said Marcel Thieliant, a senior economist at Capital Economics in Singapore. The currency is set to weaken to 120 per dollar this year even though the decline in the real effective exchange rate may limit some of its downside, he said.

JPMorgan itself is wary that further yen losses may bring about a response from Japanese policy makers.

“If oil prices and the USD/JPY exchange rate continue to rise, there is a good chance that political pressure will increase to prevent further yen depreciation in order to avoid growing public dissatisfaction ahead of the Upper House election scheduled for July,” strategists at the U.S. bank including Tohru Sasaki in Tokyo wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

(Updates prices in seventh paragraph, adds chart on real yields, comment from JPMorgan in last paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir, Hyundai Collaborate In A Deal Worth Over $25M

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) looks to build a new big data platform with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. Hyundai Heavy will use Palantir’s data analysis software to improve the way its affiliate groups operate in fields including shipbuilding, offshore engineering, and energy and industrial machinery processes. The multi-year deal is worth over $25 million, Bloomberg reports. Once they build the platform, the companies will create a joint venture to commercialize the new

  • White House: U.S., allies girding for security talks with Russia next week

    The United States and its allies will raise election interference, arms agreements, Ukraine and other issues at security talks with Russia next week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. U.S. delegations will raise concerns with Russia's security actions in Europe during the talks next week, Psaki told reporters.

  • China’s Anti-Graft Crackdown Has Ensnared Over 20 Finance Officials So Far

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s anti-graft crackdown has so far brought down more than 20 financial officials as authorities step up scrutiny over the nation’s $54 trillion financial system at a time of growing turmoil in the property market.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catche

  • Chrysler Plans All-Electric Vehicle Lineup by 2028

    The U.S. brand, which is now part of Stellantis, said it would launch its first battery-electric vehicle by 2025.

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong Scraps Flight

  • Gold vs. Bitcoin: Which Is Better?

    Gold has long been the investor's choice for storing value. Bitcoin is gaining investor interest for the same purpose. Which Is better?

  • Dollar cuts losses after Fed minutes

    The dollar fell on Wednesday but pared losses after minutes released from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed the U.S. central bank may need to act more quickly in hiking interest rates to combat inflation. Fed officials said the "very tight" U.S. labor market might warrant raising rates sooner than expected as well as reducing the bank's overall asset holdings to tame high inflation, minutes of their Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed. Analysts cited the 96.40 mark in the dollar index as a technical level of resistance contributing to the currency's softness on the day.

  • Historic lamps are being stolen off L.A. bridge. So city is removing rest for safe keeping

    The city plans to remove all the remaining bronze streetlights for safekeeping after thefts from the bridge between Atwater Village and Silver Lake, an official said.

  • Kourtney just shared a major Kardashian throwback and the vibes are ~immaculate~

    Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram yesterday to prove once again that she and her sisters truly age backwards, sharing a series of vacation photos from 2005.

  • Gold Bull Market To Resume In 2022

    Gold’s decline in 2021 occurred in spite of the fastest pace of inflation in almost 40 years, which has led many investors to write off the metal as a poor hedge against inflation. In my view, this is exactly the wrong conclusion to draw.

  • Epic snowstorm set to slam B.C. coasts with up to 30 cm

    Winter warnings span B.C. for the next potent system that threatens up to 30 cm of snow over parts of the South Coast.

  • AP Top Stories January 5 P

    Here's the latest for Wednesday January 5th: WH: Biden 'clear-eyed' about the Trump threat; Philadelphia fire kills at least 13; US, Germany say Russia poses 'urgent' challenge to stability; Grammys postpone ceremony.

  • Chrysler's first concept EV could offer up to 400 miles of range

    At CES 2022 on Wednesday, Chrysler revealed its first fully electric vehicle concept, the Airflow.

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio slams cash and bonds, warns bitcoin could be banned, and cautions against timing the market in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The Bridgewater Associates founder said he was impressed by bitcoin's dominance and longevity, and recommended investing in rainy-day assets.

  • Gaming Billionaire’s Wealth Plunge Accelerates to $10 Billion After Tencent Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who once was Singapore’s richest person has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Chance of Earlier Hikes, Balance-Sheet RundownForrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., ha

  • Goldman Sachs thinks bitcoin can get to $100,000. Here’s how.

    Bitcoin is likely to take more market share from gold as a “store of value,” according to a Tuesday report by Goldman Sachs.

  • Letters: OPERS retirees are 'one illness or hospitalization away from disaster.' Inmates should clear trash

    Letters to the Editor

  • Don't be fooled with misinformation about solar energy

    Solar means soil can be rested and restored for decades, ready to produce if and when we need it.

  • Tech Stocks Got Crushed. Why the Dow Is On Fire.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the most in more than nine months as investors bet that the U.S. economy will continue to boom.