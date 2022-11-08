As yen tumbles, gadget-loving Japan goes for secondhand iPhones

Miho Uranaka
·4 min read

By Miho Uranaka

TOKYO (Reuters) - For years Japanese shoppers eagerly shelled out for the latest gadgets, but now a tumbling yen has put new iPhones out of reach for some and sparked a growing secondhand trade in a major market for Apple Inc.

The Japanese currency's fall to a 32-year low against the dollar has squeezed consumers and accelerated a broader spending shift in the world's no.3 economy. Industry watchers say Japan's shoppers have become more open to buying secondhand, thanks in part to the rise of online auction sites.

In July, Apple hiked the price of the entry-level iPhone 13 by nearly a fifth. The basic iPhone 14 later debuted at 20% more than the iPhone 13 did, even as the U.S. price stayed flat at $799. While the dollar has surged against global currencies this year, the yen has been particularly hit, dropping 22%.

Salaryman Kaoru Nagase wanted a new phone but couldn't justify the price of a iPhone 14, which starts at 119,800 yen ($814). Instead, he bought a used iPhone SE 2 in Tokyo's Akihabara electronics district for less than a third of that.

"At more than 100,000 yen the iPhone 14 is too expensive and I just can't afford it. It would be fine if the battery lasted for 10 years," he said. The iPhone SE 2, released in 2020 but without the dual rear camera of the iPhone 14, was a "good balance" of cost and features, he said.

Apple declined to comment for this story. But in an annual regulatory filing last month, it said Japan sales fell 9% in the year ended September 24 due to the yen's weakness.

Apple Chief Financial Luca Maestri also acknowledged to analysts last month that the strong dollar had led to price increases for its products in some countries, but sales had still grown by double digits in Indonesia, Vietnam and other markets facing currency challenges.

Sales of used smartphones grew nearly 15% in Japan to a record 2.1 million in the last financial year and are likely to reach 3.4 million by 2026, according to technology market research firm MM Research Institute.

100,000 YEN BARRIER

Taishin Chonan bought a used iPhone 13 after the screen cracked on one of the two devices he carries for personal use. The replacement has higher resolution and a better battery and camera than the iPhone 7 he had been using.

"Up until now I'd only ever bought new phones, this is my first time buying used," the 23-year-old said. "The new models are expensive."

Even after the price hikes, the iPhone 14 sold in Japan is the cheapest among 37 countries when tax is taken into account, MM Research Institute said in a September survey. More yen weakness could prompt Apple to raise prices again, the research firm said, potentially denting its hefty 50% share of Japan's smartphone market.

The latest iPhones are now priced above the 100,000 yen level that is a "major psychological barrier" for many shoppers, said Daisuke Inoue, chief executive of Belong Inc, a unit of trading house Itochu Corp. that sells used phones and tablets online.

Average sales on Belong's Nicosuma e-commerce site have trebled since Apple raised prices in July compared to the average over the previous three months, Inoue said. At Belong's operations centre outside of Tokyo, shipments of used phones were unboxed and sorted before being inspected, graded and cleaned by rows of workers at long tables.

The phones were then photographed from multiple angles for sale online. Belong uses Itochu's global network to help it source used devices both in Japan and overseas, depending on where the best prices are, Inoue said.

Some of the devices are bought from businesses, such as tablets previously used for payments in cafes or displays in taxis, he said.

Many Japanese have traditionally been wary of secondhand items, including electronics, but that is changing.

Marketplace site Mercari has seen strong growth in sales of used smartphones, while sales of home appliances and electronics have also grown, a Mercari, Inc spokesperson said.

With Japan open again to foreign tourists, the secondhand iPhone market is getting another boost.

Retail chain Iosys Co Ltd has seen a surge in foreign tourists buying used iPhones in the last two months.

"The yen just keeps weakening," said Iosys executive Takashi Okuno. "That trend of visiting Japan and buying an iPhone is coming back."

($1 = 147.1200 yen)

(Additional reporting by Kohei Miyazaki in Zama, Japan and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • Bosch agrees to pay $25 million to settle California diesel emissions probe

    (Reuters) -German auto supplier Bosch has agreed pay $25 million to resolve California's probe into the company's role in the diesel emissions scandals at Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler, the company and state said Monday. The settlement, which is subject to court approval, resolves allegations Bosch participated in misconduct by providing hardware, software, and software programming or calibration services to Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler - now known as Stellantis - "when it knew or should have known that these auto manufacturers were violating environmental and consumer protection laws," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

  • Palestinian rights group accuses Israel of 'mafia methods' as U.N. hearings open

    GENEVA (Reuters) -A Palestinian human rights group told a U.N. panel on Monday it had been subject to threats and "mafia methods" during a campaign of harassment organised by Israel to silence groups documenting alleged Israeli rights violations. Israel dismissed the process overseen by the panel as a sham while it declined comment on the specific allegations. The independent Commission of Inquiry, established by the Human Rights Council, the U.N. top human rights body, last year, plans five days of hearings which it says will be impartial and examine the allegations of both Israelis and Palestinians.

  • Police: Woman stole car while its driver was being arrested

    An Ohio woman is accused of leading police on a pursuit for 30 minutes after stealing a car during a traffic stop.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bristol Myers cancer-drug patent fight with Gilead

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Juno Therapeutics Inc to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in its patent fight with Gilead Sciences Inc subsidiary Kite Pharma Inc over a lymphoma drug. The justices turned away Juno's appeal of a lower court's ruling throwing out the award in the litigation over Kite's biologic drug Yescarta, in a case that could have repercussions for the cutting-edge biologic drug industry. Juno and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research sued Kite in 2017 in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing it of copying technology that the institute licenses to Juno.

  • Foxconn to become biggest shareholder in Lordstown Motors with up to $170 million investment

    Foxconn Ventures Pte Ltd will purchase 12.9 million shares on or after Nov. 22 and an additional 26 million shares that will propel Foxconn's holdings to 19.3% of Lordstown's common stock and all of its preferred stock, surpassing founder Stephen Burn's stake of 17.2%, according to Refinitiv. Lordstown will use the proceeds from the share sales to fund development and design activities for a new electric vehicle program in collaboration with Foxconn, scrapping its earlier joint venture deal with the manufacturer, it said in a filing, sending shares up 7% to $2.06 in extended trading on Monday.

  • Thailand's 'floating train' a hit as dam waters rise

    STORY: This 'floating train' has become a big hit in ThailandLocation: Lopburi ProvinceIt passes through one of country's biggest damswhere the water level has been unusually high this year due to monsoonsPassengers can enjoy the illusion of being suspended on the waterThe route starts in the capital Bangkok and travels via the Pasak Jolasid damTrain tickets have been sold out until New Year(Bunyanuch Pahuyut, Passenger)“I wanted to ride the floating train since last year, but the tickets were sold out. This year, I rushed to get the ticket since the first day the State Railway of Thailand made the announcement. The view was amazing, I’m so impressed. It looks just like the photos I’ve been seeing because this year the water level is high. I’m proud that once in my lifetime, I got to see the real floating train.”

  • Here's why Mark Zuckerberg can't be fired as CEO of Meta

    Despite growing pushback to Facebook's metaverse pivot, Zuckerberg structured his company so that it's nearly impossible for him to be ousted.

  • Russian oligarch linked to Putin says he interfered in US elections

    A Russian oligarch with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he interfered in U.S. elections, despite past denials, and vowed to do so again. Yevgeny Prigozhin, called “Putin’s chef” due to his catering contracts with the Russian government, went back on repeated claims that he had not interfered with U.S. elections, saying…

  • Scientists have growing concerns about the rise of misinformation online: Report

    A new report shows scientists and researchers have growing concerns about the rise of misinformation during the pandemic, and the role they have in helping counter false information on social media.

  • When is the next Powerball drawing, and what are the odds of winning $1.9 billion?

    THE MARGIN Have you got your Powerball ticket yet? There’s a record $1.9 billion jackpot at stake in Monday night’s drawing. Here’s what you need to know if you’re going to play, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which helps oversee the game.

  • Apple expects iPhone 14 shipments to be delayed by COVID restrictions in China

    COVID-19 restrictions at Foxconn's primary iPhone 14 factory in Zhengzhou, China means shipments will be lower than anticipated,

  • This subscription service lets South Floridians rent a Tesla on a month-to-month basis

    It's a monthly option for people who may not be ready to commit to a purchase or long-term lease.

  • Why IRA, Roth IRA, and 401(k) Contributions Are Limited

    The IRS caps contributions to retirement savings plans to prevent high earners from benefiting more from the tax breaks than the average worker.

  • The new Echo Dot is now available on Amazon, and yes, it's the best one yet

    Here's everything you need to know about it.

  • ‘Sacred site’ vandalized with graffiti in Nevada, feds say. 2 men are going to prison

    The site is covered in ancient art and is held sacred by some Native American tribes.

  • Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples

    A Christian web designer who contends her religious beliefs prevent her from making wedding websites for gay couples said Monday that her legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court next month is about protecting everyone’s right to free speech. Lorie Smith spoke about her case, which is the latest clash over religion and LGBTQ rights to reach the nation's highest court, while sitting in the office she uses for her design company in the Denver suburb of Littleton. Smith claims Colorado's anti-discrimination law violates her right to free speech over same-sex marriages, which she maintains are antithetical to her Christian values.

  • Jan Blachowicz doesn’t think Jon Jones returns to UFC because ‘he’s afraid to lose so much’

    Jan Blachowicz thinks fellow former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is done fighting.

  • Warnock, Walker get personal in Georgia's closing arguments

    After spending months arguing that Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is “not ready” for high elected office, Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is intensifying his critique ahead of Election Day to say the celebrity athlete is fundamentally unfit for Capitol Hill. From a rally with former President Barack Obama to a statewide bus tour that runs through the eve of Election Day on Tuesday, Warnock has hammered Walker as a “pathological liar” who has exaggerated his business, academic, professional and philanthropic achievements and been accused of violence against his family members and of paying for girlfriends’ abortions despite his public opposition to the procedure. “This is a man who lies about the most basic facts of his life,” Warnock said on a stage he shared with Obama.

  • Record number of Americans granted temporary resident visas to live in Mexico

    Story at a glance A new report from the Mexican federal government shows over 8,000 Americans were granted temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year. That number represents an 85 percent jump from 2019 numbers. Many of the newcomers are remote workers who are able to get more for the U.S. dollar…

  • U.S. stocks end higher, Meta jumps as investors eye midterms

    Wall Street ended sharply higher Monday as investors focused on Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, while shares of Meta Platforms jumped on a report of job cuts at the Facebook parent. Republicans are favored to win a majority in the House of Representatives in the elections, with the Senate rated a toss-up by nonpartisan forecasters. Republicans could use a majority in either chamber to hinder Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.