Yen Weakens Past 145 Per Dollar, Nears Prior Intervention Levels

Liau Y-Sing and Masaki Kondo
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened back past 145 per dollar, setting the stage for Japan’s authorities to potentially intervene to prop up the currency for a second time this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japan’s currency slipped as much as 0.4% to 145.30, extending this year’s decline to 21%. The yen had tumbled to a 24-year low of 145.90 on Sept. 22 before policy makers decided to intervene to contain losses.

The yen’s slide highlights the authorities’ struggle to shore up the currency as the Bank of Japan’s maintains an accommodative policy even as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. The finance ministry spent 2.84 trillion yen ($19.6 billion) in September to slow its slide.

“The yen is at risk of further depreciation as long as the BOJ’s yield-curve control remains in status quo and other central banks, including the Fed, continue to embark on tightening or policy normalization,” said Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Officials may intervene “but history suggests the impact may only be short-lived unless intervention is coordinated.”

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said before the yen weakened past 145 on Monday that the government remains ready to take necessary responses on excessive foreign-exchange moves. Japan has $1.29 trillion dollars of foreign-exchange reserves as of August, according to the ministry.

Traders are now watching for a potential break of the 147.66 level, which would take the yen to the weakest since 1990.

When Japan intervened to support the yen 1998, the country didn’t act unilaterally as the US was also involved in selling dollars.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Yen weakens past key level, sterling pares gains

    The yen breached the key level of 145 a dollar on Monday, for the first time in more than a week since Japan's intervention to prop up the currency, while sterling gave up some of its gains after a modest recovery at the end of last week. Monday's fall came after Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki's comments that Japan stood ready for "decisive" steps in the foreign exchange market if excessive yen moves persisted. Sept. 22 was the last time the currency had weakened below 145 to the dollar, after the Bank of Japan stuck with ultra-low interest rates, which prompted a record expenditure of 2.8 trillion yen ($19.7 billion) by authorities to prop up the yen.

  • Business sentiment cools as cheap yen, costs weigh on Japan

    Business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter, a Bank of Japan survey showed Monday, as the nation grappled with rising costs, the dropping value of the yen and restrictions on economic activity over the coronavirus pandemic.

  • What to Watch as Commodities Face Another Wild Quarter’s Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities face a daunting array of challenges in the final stretch of a turbulent year after capping their first back-to-back quarterly loss since 2019. Demand disruption as central banks hike rates to fight inflation, Europe’s energy crisis, extreme weather risks, and deep policy uncertainty in China are among the major features that investors will need to navigate.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estima

  • Stellantis boss expects chip supply to remain 'complicated' until end 2023

    The head of carmaker Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, expects the semiconductor supply chain to remain tight until the end of next year, he said in an interview published on Sunday in French newspaper Le Parisien. "The situation will remain very complicated until the end of 2023, then will ease a little," said Tavares, adding that "semiconductor manufacturers have an interest in making business with us again, especially as they're raising prices". Over the past couple of years, shortages of semiconductor chips, due among other factors to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, have forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars.

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • Relentless Dollar Rally Raises Bets on Interventions, Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar is expected to extend its gains, increasing speculation that governments will stage unusual market interventions to drive up the value of the currencies on the losing end of the trade. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zel

  • 3 Industrial Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    The time to buy is when everyone else is fearful. Here are three industrial stocks getting hit that you should be looking at today.

  • Hurricane-ravaged residents get hundreds of free meals from one Florida chef

    With food being more of a luxury than a necessity in this ravaged city after Hurricane Ian, a local man is feeding hundreds of his neighbors and going beyond

  • Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK

    New York-based insurance giant Lemonade is officially launching in the U.K., its fourth market in Europe and fifth overall, with a little help from one of the oldest and largest insurance providers in the U.K. Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. On top of that, the company has always been vocal about its ethics, positioning itself as the antithesis of a traditional insurance company -- the company is a certified B Corp, meaning that it's independently assessed for its social and environmental performance.

  • Singtel assesses potential cost of Optus Australian data breach

    Singapore Telecommunications said on Monday it was assessing the potential costs of the massive cybersecurity breach at its Optus arm, Australia's second-largest telco, 12 days ago. In its second comment on the breach of private data from 10 million accounts, Singtel sought to clarify reports it could face a huge compensation bill. It said it has not received any legal notice of a class action lawsuit but has engaged lawyers to advise it.

  • Business sentiments cool as cheap yen, costs weigh on Japan

    Business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter, a Bank of Japan survey showed Monday, as the nation grappled with rising costs, the dropping value of the yen and restrictions on economic activity over the coronavirus pandemic. Worries are growing about how the Bank of Japan hasn’t gone along with other central banks in tightening interest rates to curb growing inflation. Japan has been trying to fight deflation in recent years and has kept interest rates at near zero.

  • Erie man held for court as search continues for second suspect charged in police shooting

    Authorities accuse the pair of firing gunshots at state police troopers and an Erie police officer during a pursuit in the city in June

  • BOJ discussed inflation risks in subtle shift in board debate

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Broadening price rises in Japan prompted some central bank policymakers to warn last month that inflation may overshoot expectations, highlighting the challenge Governor Haruhiko Kuroda faces in justifying ultra-low interest rates. One board member went as far as saying the Bank of Japan (BOJ) must eventually communicate an exit strategy from ultra-easy policy, a summary of opinions at the September meeting showed. While many opinions called for the need to keep monetary policy ultra-loose to support the fragile economy, the comments highlight a gradual shift in the balance of the BOJ board once dominated by proponents of aggressive easing.

  • Walmart is ‘positioned to win’ in the holiday shopping season: Analyst

    Retailers are gearing up for the impending holiday shopping season, and according to one analyst, Walmart is the one most likely to dominate.

  • Gold Extends Last Week’s Advance With Dollar Surge Cooling

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher in Asia after capping its best week since mid-August as a retreat in the dollar provided some relief to the precious metal.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansBullion poste

  • Passive vs. Residual Income: Which Gets You More Money?

    Passive income and residual income are two types of personal revenue that separately or together can have a sizable effect on an individual's financial comfort and ability to reach financial goals. Passive income is money earned without significant ongoing active … Continue reading → The post Passive Income vs. Residual Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • US Home Prices Now Posting Biggest Monthly Drops Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansMedian home prices fell 0.98% in August from a month

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high