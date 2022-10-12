Yen Weakens Past Level That Triggered Last Japan Intervention

Chikako Mogi and Masaki Kondo
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened to a fresh 24-year low Wednesday, raising speculation over whether and when Japanese authorities would step in to prop up the currency as they did last month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency fell to 146.23 per dollar, surpassing the 145.90 level that prompted Japan’s first intervention to buy the yen since 1998. The pace of yen selling has slowed relative to earlier this year, but prospects for the US to keep raising rates while Japan maintains super-easy policy continue to weigh.

Traders will be looking at the 1998 high of 147.66 as the next key target, though strategists have said authorities won’t necessarily have a line in the sand at which they’ll intervene again and are likely focusing on the speed of declines. The Ministry of Finance spent 2.84 trillion yen ($19.6 billion) in September to limit the yen’s losses.

“USD/JPY may top 146 briefly today, but there is so much tension that duration time will be short,” said Yoshio Iguchi, managing director of Traders Securities in Tokyo. “The chicken race will continue with people wanting to test the upside but at the same time scared of being countered by intervention.”

Policy Pressure

Despite the efforts of authorities, the Bank of Japan’s policy of rock bottom interest rates continues to weigh on the yen as global peers aggressively hike to rein in inflation. A selloff in Treasuries this week has helped push the dollar higher and increase the pressure on the yen.

“With Treasury yields seemingly heading back above 4% at 10-years, the dollar generally bid on risk aversion and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida yesterday fully endorsing Kuroda and BOJ policy, higher dollar-yen levels are readily justified,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd. “But if we see a rapid move up from here as we are just now seeing, then we may see another burst of intervention.”

Speaking Tuesday ahead of his visit to Washington DC for Group of Twenty meetings, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated a warning to investors about the potential for further intervention, saying that authorities will act appropriately if there are excessive moves.

Still, evidence for the Japanese government’s reasoning behind stepping into the market last month looks less compelling at the moment. One-week historical volatility in the dollar-yen has fallen to its lowest since March, indicating recent moves are far from extreme.

Intervention Hopes See Japan Retail Traders Bet on Yen Rebound

Markets are expecting the Federal Reserve to continue with its most aggressive monetary policy tightening in decades, especially with recent data showing continued strength in the labor market. Thursday’s US inflation report is the next key catalyst for investors.

“CPI tomorrow could provide a catalyst for direction either way but until then, traders won’t be taking big positions,” said Iguchi.

(Updates with additional context, volatility data.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Declines for Third Day With Slowdown Concerns to the Fore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped for a third day on escalating concerns that a global slowdown will hurt energy demand amid a broad shift away from risk assets.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalWest Texas Intermediate fell below $89 a barrel aft

  • Ashish and Bluebella Release Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

    Luxury lingerie brand Bluebella has joined forces with sequin extraordinaire Ashish for a unique...

  • Meta Shares Drop to Lowest Level in 4 Years After Downgrade

    Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell cut his rating on the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight.

  • Disney stock dips following announcements of movie delays

    Shares of Disney are down after the company pushed back release dates for several upcoming movies.

  • A Guy Is Suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce Because It's Not Even Made In Texas

    According to the spicy lawsuit, Texas Pete used "false marketing and labeling."

  • Vindman on wave of attacks in Ukraine: Russia is a ‘one-trick pony’

    Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Monday called Russia a “one-trick pony” and knocked Moscow’s recent strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine. “Russia really is a one-trick pony. It cannot do anything on the battlefield. It’s getting defeated at every turn,” Vindman said in an interview on CNN’s “New Day.” Russian President Vladimir Putin,…

  • Apple (AAPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $138.98, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day.

  • U.S. Senate defense bill does not extend Boeing 737 MAX certification -sources

    The latest version of the U.S. Senate's defense bill does not contain an amendment to extend a December deadline for Boeing Co to win regulatory approval for the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 jetliners, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters. Late last month, Republican Senator Roger Wicker proposed extending until September 2024 the deadline for the U.S. planemaker to win approval for the two new 737 variants. Unless it gains an extension from Congress, Boeing must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements that could significantly delay the planes' entry into service.

  • Meta Wants You to Work in Virtual Reality. Here’s What That’s Like

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has made it clear that it wants to infiltrate the business world with virtual reality technology. So I tested the premise on Tuesday morning, joining the company’s Connect developer conference via an Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing

  • 4 takeaways from first Ohio Senate debate between Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance

    Monday's event was the first of two debates the candidates agreed to participate in after weeks of back and forth over scheduling.

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Few companies are more famous or have beaten the broader market more consistently than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate that has been run by legendary investor Warren Buffett for decades. Between 1965 and 2021, Berkshire's market value has risen 3,641,613%. During the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 30,209% including dividends, for an annual gain of 10.5%.

  • Wealthy millennials aren't relying on the stock market. Here's how their investment portfolios break down.

    Crypto accounts for 15% of wealthy millennials' portfolios. They also want investments in art, real estate and private equity.

  • 3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, allowing investors to build up a cash pile quickly.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Cannabis could be one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade, but not all weed stocks will be winners.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • 11 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best pipeline and MLP stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry primer and head on to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy. Taking stock of the […]

  • I’m the US chief economist at Vanguard, and here are 5 things investors should consider now amid high inflation

    Altogether, the seasonally adjusted inflation still stood at 8.3% over the past 12 months in August. “High inflation is unlikely to become a permanent feature of the economy,” Aliaga-Diaz assured, adding that “central banks are trying hard to bring it down” though that “may cost them a mild recession.” Instead, Aliaga-Diaz says the best strategy is to look ahead “over medium and long-term horizons,” and that the “odds are that markets will be better than the last few months.”

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Stock indexes have slipped into a bear market, and companies are suffering from higher inflation. But the good news is that this is a temporary situation. There are still amazing stocks out there that could boost your portfolio over the long term.