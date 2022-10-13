Yen Touches 1990-Lows Post CPI Then Rebounds in Volatile Session

(Bloomberg) -- The yen fell to its lowest level in more than 30 years on Thursday in the aftermath of a hotter-than-expected US inflation report, before reversing the move in a whiplash trade that raised market chatter of potential intervention.

The Japanese currency fell to 147.67 per dollar, the weakest since August 1990, before bouncing back and trading choppy for the remainder of the session. As of 4:30 p.m. New York time, the yen was trading 0.2% lower on the day, at around 147.26 against the dollar.

Even at that level, the yen is still trading weaker than the 145.90 low reached last month that prompted Japan to spend nearly $20 billion in its first intervention to support the currency in more than two decades. Traders will be looking at the April 1990 high of 160.20 as the next key target for the yen.

Strategists have said authorities won’t necessarily have a line in the sand on which they’ll intervene again and are likely focusing on the speed of declines. Selling ramped up on Wednesday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda vowed again to keep monetary policy loose in order to support an economic recovery.

“The measure to watch is not level, but volatility,” said Mazen Issa, a senior FX strategist at TD Securities. “USD/JPY volatility is pretty tame relative to the recent past, so there isn’t an urgency to act.”

Kuroda’s comments on Wednesday re-emphasized the central bank’s stance that it won’t be pivoting from its loose policy anytime soon, further sharpening the policy divergence between the BOJ and the Federal Reserve, especially as strategists expect the US dollar to strengthen further as policy makers keep on their quest to quash inflation.

For Alan Ruskin, Deutsche Bank’s chief international strategist, yen levels against the dollar will matter as the Japanese government weighs further intervention. He argues the yen crossing through its 1998 low on Thursday could be seen as significant.

“While the Ministry of Finance/Bank of Japan often suggest volatility is the rationale for intervention, more often than not it is the actual levels that are more problematic,” he said.

