(Bloomberg) -- The yen is a whisker away from sliding to the lowest in about 24 years as investors ramp up short bets on Japan’s beleaguered currency.

The dollar-yen rose 0.2% to 134.56 in early Asia trading Thursday, less than one yen away from its 2002 high of 135.15. It’s the fifth straight day of declines for the yen, as the Bank of Japan keeps local yields capped to boost a moribund economy while US equivalents climb on rising interest-rate expectations.

“Ultimately, we think the fate of the yen depends mainly on monetary policy in the US and Japan,” James Reilly, economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note. “We forecast the yen to depreciate to 140 per dollar over the coming months.”

The Japanese currency is also under pressure against other peers. It has slumped to a more than seven-year low against the euro, after a hawkish pivot from the European Central Bank. And it’s trading at the lowest since 2015 against the Aussie, following a bigger-than-expected rate hike Down Under.

Yen Tumble Continues as Weakness Spreads Beyond the Dollar

Outside of the policy divergence, the relentless climb in oil prices is also weighing on the currency because of Japan’s position as an energy importer.

“Given what oil prices have traded over the past few months, Japan’s trade deficit could widen even further and that’s gonna put more upward pressure on the dollar-yen,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong told Bloomberg TV. “Our analysis show dollar-yen could potentially trade higher to 136.”

Still, the yen hasn’t lost all its fans. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist Zach Pandl sees two broad scenarios for the yen to strengthen -- either soon in a US economic downturn or thanks to a central bank policy shift or intervention.

Goldman’s Pandl Still Bullish on the Yen on US Slowdown Bet

