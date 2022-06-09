Yen Is a Whisker Away From Sliding to the Lowest in About 24 Years

Ruth Carson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen is a whisker away from sliding to the lowest in about 24 years as investors ramp up short bets on Japan’s beleaguered currency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The dollar-yen rose 0.2% to 134.56 in early Asia trading Thursday, less than one yen away from its 2002 high of 135.15. It’s the fifth straight day of declines for the yen, as the Bank of Japan keeps local yields capped to boost a moribund economy while US equivalents climb on rising interest-rate expectations.

“Ultimately, we think the fate of the yen depends mainly on monetary policy in the US and Japan,” James Reilly, economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note. “We forecast the yen to depreciate to 140 per dollar over the coming months.”

The Japanese currency is also under pressure against other peers. It has slumped to a more than seven-year low against the euro, after a hawkish pivot from the European Central Bank. And it’s trading at the lowest since 2015 against the Aussie, following a bigger-than-expected rate hike Down Under.

Yen Tumble Continues as Weakness Spreads Beyond the Dollar

Outside of the policy divergence, the relentless climb in oil prices is also weighing on the currency because of Japan’s position as an energy importer.

“Given what oil prices have traded over the past few months, Japan’s trade deficit could widen even further and that’s gonna put more upward pressure on the dollar-yen,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong told Bloomberg TV. “Our analysis show dollar-yen could potentially trade higher to 136.”

Still, the yen hasn’t lost all its fans. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist Zach Pandl sees two broad scenarios for the yen to strengthen -- either soon in a US economic downturn or thanks to a central bank policy shift or intervention.

Goldman’s Pandl Still Bullish on the Yen on US Slowdown Bet

(Updates with more detail from fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Longreach, Navis Capital Said In Talks for Eyewear Chain Owndays

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms Longreach Group and Navis Capital are in exclusive talks to buy Japanese eyewear retailer Owndays Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsOwnda

  • UK Permits New Drilling for Gas in Countryside South of London

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK has given permission for new drilling in the countryside south of London to establish the size of a natural gas field, as the government seeks to boost domestic energy production due to price volatility amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare A

  • Oil Holds Near Three-Month High as US Stockpiles Tighten Further

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest close in three months after crude stockpiles shrunk at a key US storage hub and gasoline inventories fell for a 10th week, exacerbating market tightness.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Ci

  • Ray Dalio Says Central Banks to Cut Rates in 2024, AFR Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio said central banks across the globe will be required to cut interest rates in 2024 after a period of stagflation constrains their economies, according to the Australian Financial Review.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Econo

  • German leader rules out nuclear option to fill energy gaps

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that his government remains committed to phasing out nuclear power despite concerns about rising energy prices and possible future shortages due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Germany shut down half of its six nuclear plants in December and the remaining three are due to cease production at the end of this year as part of the country's long-running plan to phase out conventional power plants in favor of renewable energy.

  • Ukraine news – live: Russia admits sending conscripts to Kyiv despite Putin’s denials

    Officers who ‘committed these violations’ have been punished

  • Ireland Sticks the Boot Into Boris Johnson Over Brexit Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK has displayed “bad faith” in how it has approached the part of the Brexit treaty dealing with Northern Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for Expats“It is per

  • Jared Kushner, once top Trump adviser, distanced from WH in final months of presidency: book

    Once perhaps former President Donald Trump's "most influential" adviser, Jared Kushner chose not to engage with the president at pivotal moments.

  • Jared Kushner reportedly began plotting move to Miami before Trump had even lost his bid for reelection

    ‘There’s a pretty good chance we come up short,’ Kushner confided to a senator’s aide following the countless lawsuits the former president lodged after the 2020 election

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Strong Euro Capping Gains from Weaker Japanese Yen

    The ECB is widely expected to announce an end to bond purchases, which would pave the way to a first interest rate hike in 11 years in July.

  • Poland Tees Up More Rate Rises After Ninth Hike to Curb Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsPoland’s central bank signaled no letup in its campaign to snuff out the h

  • World's richest families invest more in private equity amid volatile markets - UBS

    The world's wealthiest families put more money into private equity than in traditional asset classes like fixed income and stocks in 2021 as they sought to boost investment returns, an annual report by Swiss bank UBS shows. Private equity posted stellar returns last year as trillions of dollars in pandemic-related stimulus prompted a record surge in deal-making with overall deal value in 2021 doubling from previous years, according to industry estimates. Investments into private equity by the world's wealthiest families, increased consistently between 2019 and 2021, according to a survey for the UBS report of 221 family offices overseeing $493 billion in assets.

  • Campbell Soup CEO: 'We are experiencing some elasticities' but demand remains strong

    Inflation hasn't stopped shoppers from reaching for their favorite can of soup.

  • What we don't know about Jan. 6: What Trump's family told the committee, whether attack was organized

    The Jan. 6 committee hopes to answer lingering questions about what really happened during the Capitol attack.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Jumped to Its Highest Level in Months. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • Why Netflix buying Roku doesn't make sense

    Sure, Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood once ran internet TV for Netflix as he proudly lists on his LinkedIn profile. And yes, you can use a $25 Roku stick to access your Netflix account.

  • Yen Slides to Two-Decade Low, Reigniting Focus on Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen extended a twenty-year low against the dollar Tuesday, weighed down by the widening gap between yields in Japan and the US, stoking speculation over potential intervention.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him O

  • Illumina Says Grail Deal Won’t Hold Back New Cancer Tests

    (Bloomberg) -- Illumina Inc.’s lawyers said that its takeover of cancer detection upstart Grail Inc. would not hamper competition in the nascent field of early-stage testing, as the gene sequencing giant sought to overcome a US antitrust challenge.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All Ret

  • Inflation: 'I don’t think the Fed can solve it alone,' strategist says

    In anticipation of yet another Fed interest rate hike, PNC's Amanda Agati joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation and consumer spending.

  • Boeing's new Air Force One risks delay over tight labor market - U.S. watchdog

    The next-generation presidential aircraft being built by Boeing Co risks further delay due to a tight labor market for mechanics and lower-than-expected security clearance rates, the investigative arm of Congress said on Wednesday. The need for Boeing to switch to an alternative supplier for some interior work was also cited in the report issued by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) as a major schedule risk. Air Force One - emblazoned with the American flag, the words "United States of America" and the seal of the office - is famous the world over as an airborne White House.