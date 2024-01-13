Yeovil cycle lane still unfinished four months after work started

The council had hoped to complete the first phase of the cycle route by Christmas 2023

A cycle route supposed to be built within five weeks is yet to be finished four months on from when work started.

Somerset Council said work to finish the first phase of the cycle route along Yeovil's Lyde Road would take "about five week to complete" in October 2023.

However, the route which stretches between Sandringham Road and Camborne Street remains unfinished.

The council said it "cannot give a precise date" for completion.

In November, the council said it would aim to finish the route, near Yeovil Pen Mill railway station, by Christmas, stating that progress had been delayed by utilities companies carrying out work on the same stretch of road.

The council said the delayed delivery of the remaining phase will be carried out at no additional cost to taxpayers

However, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), workmen subsequently returned on site on Wednesday, with the council admitting it had been "unable to book road space" before Christmas to finish the job.

A council spokesman said: "The work will be completed as soon as possible, but we cannot give a precise date due to the numerous variables involved.

"Our contractor was unable to book road space before Christmas and they've just been waiting for utilities to vacate this week so they can get back on," they added.

The council said it was unsure when the next phase of the work would be carried out.

While it has not confirmed the overall cost of the Lyde Road cycle project, it said the delayed delivery of the remaining phase will be carried out at no additional cost to taxpayers.

