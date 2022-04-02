Yer’ outta here! Cops hunt for man who fired shot outside Yankee Stadium

Even the house that Ruth built isn’t safe from gun violence.

Bronx cops are hunting a man who fired off a round outside Yankee Stadium as he ran from a crew of men chasing him, police said Saturday.

The gunman was walking past the iconic E. 161st St. ballfield about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when a Honda Acura with New Jersey plates charged towards him, witnesses told police.

Four men barreled out of the car and began chasing the suspect, who pulled a handgun from his pocket and fired at least one round at his pursuers, cops said.

No injuries were reported.

Once the shot was fired, the men chasing him jumped back into their Honda, which was last seen speeding over the Macombs Dam Bridge, cops said.

About an hour earlier, a shot was fired outside Bronx Criminal Court, which is about two blocks from the stadium, cops said.

Court officers grabbed a handful of people, including drill rapper Dougie B, near the scene of the shooting, but no one has been charged, officials said.

Police released surveillance footage of the gunman in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.