Yermak: 80 countries attend Ukraine Peace Formula meeting at Davos

Eighty countries and one international organization attended the fourth national security advisers' meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula at Davos, Switzerland, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the president.

That’s an increase from the 66 attendees at the previous meeting, held in Malta, Yermak said. The Davos meeting had 39 countries from Europe, 18 from Asia, 12 from Africa, six from South America, three from North America and two from Oceania.

“A good sign is also the steady increase in the number of countries joining the work on the joint action plan, which is based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula,” Yermak said.



“The countries of the Global South regions are increasingly included in our work. This shows an understanding: this conflict in Europe is a challenge for all of humanity.”

During his speech there, Yermak highlighted Russia's recent missile attacks and the fact that Ukraine recaptured more than 50% of its territory from Russia. He also said that Ukraine destroyed a fifth of Russia's Black Sea fleet’s capacity, despite not having a peer-scale navy.

This is the second large-scale event organized in Switzerland to support Ukraine after the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano in July 2022.

According to the Swiss Foreign Ministry statement, the main goal of the meetings is “to finalize the talks at the level of national security advisers on principles for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.”

The 10 different parts of Ukraine’s peace plan have been discussed with 10 working groups at the national security advisors level. Switzerland, in particular, has been involved in working groups on nuclear safety, food security, and the war's end.

The Ukraine Peace Formula includes the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and holding those responsible for war crimes accountable. The 10-point peace plan has received broad support among Ukraine's Western allies.

