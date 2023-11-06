Yermak claps back at Italy’s Meloni for comments to Russian pranksters – ‘Remember your history’

World leaders should stick by Ukraine, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said in an interview with Politico published on Nov. 6, and also pushed back hard on the idea, voiced by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni in a call with Russian pranksters, that many are growing tired of the war in Ukraine.

“Even if there are people who feel this fatigue, I’m sure they don’t want to wake up in a world tomorrow where there will be less freedom and less security, and the consequences of this [will] last for decades,” Yermak said, suggesting that Meloni brush up on her history.

Read also: Shuster says only current President’s Office advisers interviewed for his controversial article on Zelenskyy

“Think for a moment, if Britain in 1939 had felt tired of Poland, or if the U.S. … felt tired of Britain, would there be such a thing as Poland today, Britain, or Europe as we see it now? We could not afford fatigue then or now. That will repeat itself for sure if these people with ‘fatigue’ stop supporting Ukraine.”

Read also: Ukraine’s top general unveils his strategic blueprint — The Economist

Meloni said in the prank call, in which she thought she was speaking to the president of the African Union Commission, that there was “a lot of fatigue … from all sides,” and that “everyone understands that we need a way out.” The call was made in the run-up to the UN General Assembly.

Italian media report that Meloni was “misled” into the Sept. 18 phone call with Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, also known as Vovan and Lexus. A recording of the 13-minute call was published on the Canadian video-sharing platform Rumble before being picked up by the Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.

Meloni's diplomatic adviser, Francesco Tolo submitted his resignation.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine