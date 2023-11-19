Yermak discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with Macron’s special envoy

Yermak met with the French president's special envoy for assistance to Ukraine

Ukrainian President's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak discussed security guarantees with Pierre Elbron, the French President Special Envoy for Economic Assistance and Reconstruction of Ukraine, during their meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy’s office reported on Nov.19.

"I am grateful that France not only provides us with the necessary support to win (Russia’s war on Ukraine), but also looks to the future and works on Ukraine's recovery."

Elbron said that he had a fruitful dialogue with Ukrainian representatives over the past eight months and reported on the implementation progress of transport, technology, and healthcare projects. He also mentioned that Paris is considering the possibility of providing grants for the restoration of critical infrastructure, energy facilities and enterprises, as well as for demining.

Yermak hopes that President Emmanuel Macron and the First Lady will accept President Zelenskyy’s invitation to visit Ukraine in the near future.

Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister, and Ihor Zhovkva, the President's Office Deputy Head, also attended the meeting.

