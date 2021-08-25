'They should say yes': Advocates see hope in GOP governors offering Afghan refugees aid

Every few hours, Mohammad Ullah Bismil uses WhatsApp to reach family members in Afghanistan trying to escape since the Taliban swiftly seized control of the country.

The 35-year-old Uber driver is worried for their safety, given that he worked alongside U.S. troops for a decade as a combat translator before moving to Ft. Worth, Texas, two years ago.

Afghans who worked as contractors, interpreters or other partners with the U.S. will be looked at as spies or infidels, he said, and will be targeted for reprisal along with their families.

Bismil watched from his suburban apartment last week as dozens of Afghans raced down Kabul's airport runway, chasing after a U.S. military plane as it left the country. A body was discovered in the plane's wheel well once it landed, underscoring how far Afghans are willing to go to get out.

"My people have been hiding in a compound for seven days in one room," Bismil told USA TODAY. "The Taliban are saying, 'we're not going to kill those who do work for the U.S. forces' but they are lying. They are lying."

Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 17, 2021. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country.

As the situation around evacuation at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport grows more tense, Afghans both in the U.S. and abroad are clinging to hope that many will eventually find refuge in the United States.

And they are looking to both Republican and Democratic governors for relief.

"They should say yes, because those people have worked side-by-side with American forces," Bismil said. "The interpreter and the soldier, they were at the front together."

A chorus of governors – including at least eight Republicans from Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and Vermont – have signaled a willingness to accept Afghans seeking asylum.

The eagerness among some GOP leaders is in stark contrast to the party's nativist trajectory under former President Donald Trump and illustrates a reversal from how many Republican governors reacted six years ago when a refugee crisis exploded in Syria.

Story continues

At that time, at least two dozen governors – including one Democrat – took steps to prevent Syrians fleeing persecution from settling in their states.

One of the chief differences now are outspoken Christian conservatives who are actively lobbying President Joe Biden and GOP officials on behalf of Afghan refugees.

"There certainly are evangelical Christians who were happy with those decisions in 2015. But there were many others who were very upset by it," said Matthew Soerens, U.S. Director of Church Mobilization for World Relief, a global Christian humanitarian organization.

"And I think the ones who are reading the Bible carefully, have a strong basis to want to welcome persecuted people. I think the biblical record on this is actually pretty clear."

Hope for a new 'compassionate' conservatism

Soerens is among those spearheading Evangelical Immigration Table, a group of at least nine Christian organizations from various denominations, theological traditions and ethnicities lobbying on behalf of Afghan refugees.

The group penned an Aug. 17 letter to the White House urging a faster resettlement process for Afghans, calling it the "utmost moral urgency" that the U.S. keep its commitment to those who assisted in fighting the Taliban.

"There's a particular national obligation to people who are at risk of persecution in Afghanistan because of their service to the U.S. government — the military in many cases," Soerens said.

One of the first governors to make a strong declaration that Afghans were welcome was Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who has been credited by some political observers as a voice of moderation in the GOP.

In an Aug. 18 tweet, Cox was explicit in connecting how his residents have a particular understanding of the fallout in Afghanistan. The Beehive State, he noted, "was settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution."

"We understand the pain caused by forced migration and appreciate the contributions of refugees in our communities," Cox said.

Utah was settled by refugees fleeing religious persecution. We understand the pain caused by forced migration and appreciate the contributions of refugees in our communities.



Today we sent a letter to @POTUS expressing our desire in helping those who are fleeing Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/ZuAnjMNEgY — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) August 18, 2021

Chris Palusky, president and CEO of Bethany Christian Services, who signed the letter to the Biden administration, said faith-based groups are leaning into an aggressive campaign urging state leaders to do more.

"It's important that all governors, faith leaders and people say 'we want refugees and we love refugees,'" he said. " And if they don't know, they should become informed about the plight of refugees and who they are."

Christian conservatives in particular, he said, are eager to have a dialogue with the Biden administration and governors from both parties about rebuilding the refugee resettlement program in a way that hasn't been talked about in years. The letter to Biden noted that earlier this year he signed an executive order to raise the refugee admissions ceiling to 125,000 for the coming fiscal year.

"I hope this is a start of a more compassionate conservatism across the United States in general," Palusky said. "The resettling of refugees in the past was not a political or a partisan issue, it was bipartisan and something that everybody could get their arms around."

Evangelical leaders in the ear of Republicans have also taken them to task for policies they argue make it more difficult to help Afghans who reach America.

Specifically, Christian conservatives have expressed concerned with an executive order by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that targets the transportation of migrants in the state.

Under the rule, which has been momentarily barred by a federal judge, Texas troopers can order civilian vehicles to turn back or be seized if authorities suspect the driver is transporting migrants who are infected with COVID0-19.

"We've written directly to the governor, as well as to others, to say as Christians we can't support what you're doing," said Galen Carey, vice president of the National Association of Evangelicals.

"Sometimes they listen, sometimes they don't, but it's important always to share that perspective."

Carey declined to share a copy of the letter with USA TODAY, and Abbott's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Soerens, the World Relief leader, said Texas churches and their volunteers, motivated by the biblical story of the Good Samaritan, are often the ones helping with transportation of migrants and other refugees.

Such a rule could make it impossible for evangelical groups hoping to provide help for Afghans who come to the state, he said.

"We feel an obligation to do that," Soerens said. "And we're very troubled whenever there's an attempt by any government, regardless of the party, to restrict religious liberty."

Critics say it is 'selective compassion'

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released Tuesday found 79% of Republicans support giving special visas to the Afghans who assisted the U.S. military, including their immediate families.

Afghanistan, however, still poses a potential clash within the conservative movement because it calls attention to intra-party differences on foreign policy.

The more traditional or hawkish Republican outlook embraces Afghan refugees as allies, whereas recent nativist appeals argue getting American civilians and military personnel evacuated should take precedence.

"There'll be a division," Republican political consultant John Feehery told USA TODAY. "When it comes to the compassionate conservative ideal, governors like Larry Hogan in Maryland and Charlie Baker in Massachusetts, they're gonna see this as a way to kind of stick in in the eye of some of the Trump people."

Another part of the political calculation among more right-leaning governors is that the Taliban takeover has been bad news for Biden, who saw his approval rating dip below 50% for the first time.

The USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, for instance, showed Biden's overall job rating plummeted to 41% approval. Only 26% think the president is handling the withdrawal well.

When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp embraced Afghans in an Aug. 17 statement, he took a swipe at the president as much as he stood up for refugees. He said Biden had "broken his word" to the world but promised the people of his state will not turn their back on U.S. allies.

"It is vitally important to keep those who partnered with American armed forces over the last 20 years safe from harm," said Kemp, who is seeking reelection next year.

But that didn't shield Kemp from a rebuke by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, a staunch Trump ally who warned the Peach State shouldn't accept refugees while Americans are "stranded" in Afghanistan.

Feehery said the governors who've spoke out in favor of Afghans coming to the U.S are trying to figure out how best to navigate the Republican's hawk and nativist camps.

"I don't think it's about the former president and taking his cues," he said. "I do think it's about the Trump supporters and what they think."

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said he is pleased that some Republican governors are helping create a consensus about accepting Afghan refugees.

The GOP, however, is being inconsistent when it comes to immigrants seeking asylum, he said.

"It's very hypocritical. It's very inconsistent. It's selective compassion," Mitchell said. "There are people who are trying to come across our southern border right now to apply for asylum, but they are rejected by some of these same politicians because, let's be honest, there's no sympathy for them."

Mitchell attributes the outpouring from a handful of Republican governors to the absence of Trump and his more nationalist message but also the overall hostility many Americans have towards the Taliban for their role in assisting the terror attacks on Sept. 11.

"If these were, you know, Palestinian refugees trying to flee what's going on in the Holy Land, I don't think you see any open open arms from these guys," he said.

Other progressives ahope that Republican governors opening their doors for Afghans will inspire the nearly 20 other GOP governors who haven't yet committed to do the same and rethink their views on other asylum seekers.

"It shouldn't take the U.S. military, or veterans like me serving alongside people for us to see the humanity in refugees from all over the world whether they're coming from Africa or South America," said Naveed Shah, a U.S. Army veteran who was originally born in Saudi Arabia and now serves as a leader with Common Defense, a left-leaning veteran-led grassroots group.

"People are people and ... they should all have the chance to live in a safe and peaceful and free society."

'I will never go back'

Bismil, the former combat translator, will likely never return to his homeland, and has already made plans to apply for U.S. citizenship once his visa expires.

He receives a phone call every morning from a close family member asking if today is they day they should go to the airport in Kabul hopes of fleeing the country.

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group would block Afghan nationals from reaching the airport. America should change its policy, he said, and "don't encourage Afghans to leave."

Bismil pleads with his family to remain sheltered in place until he can find help.

"If they go to the airport, these people are going to kill them," Bismil said. "I say, 'just stay home.' I'll figure out something. I'll find something to bring my family here, and take them out of this war."

The International Rescue Committee reports that more than 300,000 Afghan civilians have been linked to the American mission over the past two decades.

Of those, thousands are stuck in a backlog seeking special immigrant visas to escape the Taliban. Roughly 2,000 who have received that status recently arriving in the U.S. from the capital city, according to reports.

The White House said about nearly more than 70,000 people in total have been evacuated or had their evacuation facilitated by the U.S. since Aug. 14, though not all would eventually be resettled in the U.S. And the White House said on Tuesday the U.S. was on pace to meet the Aug. 31 deadline for U.S. forces exiting Afghanistan.

The Taliban spokesman said in rebuttal if the "red line" is crossed that would "provoke a reaction."

Bismil knows what that would mean for his family members and others who haven't escaped. In the meantime, he will continue to call retired military service members he worked along and elected officials for help.

"I will never ever go back, they're killing innocent people," Bismil said. "I want to stay in America, I want to die in America and I want to I want to work for America. That is better in my mind."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Afghan refugees welcomed by Republican governors amid crisis