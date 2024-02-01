Yes, chef! Lyons-based Theo Adley, of Marigold, nabs a James Beard Award nomination for best chef

Jan. 31—Anyone who's ever tried to maintain a solid cucumber patch in the summertime knows that when it comes to keeping aphids and nematodes away, marigolds are a vegetable patch's best friend.

As an actual marigold is a good companion to fellow Plantae, Theo Adley — whose flagship farm-to-table restaurant in Lyons is also called Marigold — is a good friend to his fellow chefs, fishermen, fisherwomen, farmers, butchers and bakers. (Probably also candlestick makers, because that's just the kind of guy Adley is.)

Where some chefs scoff at commonplace produce, instead seeking out rare heirloom varieties and fussy bunches of microgreens, Adley will instead ask his farmers, "Hey, what do you need to get rid of this week?"

In one instance, it was 50 pounds of hail-damaged chard. Vowing to leave no vegetable behind, no matter their imperfections, Adley repurposed the chard, incorporating its delicate green leaves into a twinkling dish of roasted scallops with borlotti beans and bagna cauda. The farmer, once with a surplus of chard, now with heavier pockets; The chard, once battered, now beautiful.

This waste-not, want-not mindset is the ethos behind Marigold, a small neighborhood bistro that opened in 2022. Serving up Adley's take on French and Italian cuisines, Marigold is located in a bright, airy and convivial space on Main Street Lyons.

Though a bit off the beaten path, Marigold remains one of the best hidden gems in the Front Range — something that the gang over at the James Beard Foundation finally took notice of when they nominated Adley for 2024's best chef in the mountain region.

From Frasca to Flagstaff House, a nearly 20-year veteran in the Colorado culinary industry, Adley worked at many of the area's hot spots, including the dearly missed Pinyon and Populist (R.I.P.).

And for anyone who's tasted Adley's dishes, sold him a tomato, or just talked to him for 20 minutes on the phone, it's clear how much Adley adores everyone and everything having to do with food.

In Colorado, only 13 restaurants and chefs were nominated for James Beard Awards, which included best chef, outstanding restauranteur, emerging chef and best new restaurant. Of the 13, Adley, along with Chef Kelly Whittaker, who was nominated for outstanding restauranteur, were the only two from Boulder County included in the list. Winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

We chatted with Adley to learn more about how it feels to be a James Beard-nominated chef, why dropping out of college can sometimes be a good thing and why Lyons is the best place in the world to own a restaurant.

Q: Congrats on your nomination. That's huge! How did you feel when you heard the news?

A: I was just brushing my teeth when I got a text from Bobby Stuckey [of Frasca] and Kelly Whittaker [of Basta], being like, "Hey man, congratulations!" And I didn't even know what they were talking about — I had no idea that they were announcing the nominations when they did.

It was tremendously exhilarating for sure. It's my first time being nominated and one of the very best parts was I got to tell my team that we were being recognized for all of the work that we've been doing, which has been a dream of mine since we got started.

We're in a small little town in Colorado, and it means a lot to the community there. And it means a lot to me, personally. It's wonderful.

Q: Talk to me a little bit about Lyons. What makes it such a special place, and why did you guys decide to open up Marigold there?

A: With Marigold specifically, we didn't want to open a concept — we wanted to open a restaurant. I felt that Lyons was the kind of town that would just love to have a small shop that is making honest food and trying to deliver something delicious.

You can't bullshit people in Lyons, and you have to deliver on a really solid and delicious product. I have a lot of friends in Lyons, and I've grown pretty close to the community there over the years. Now I'm just blessed to be more involved with the town. They're great folks up there, they're just no bullshit people. They love our restaurant, and our restaurant loves them. We get to fulfill that dream role of being a true neighborhood restaurant, which is a lot harder to do in a town of 150,000, but something viable in a town of 2,200.

Q: You once were a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, pursuing a liberal arts degree. What made you decide to pivot to cooking? Was it the dining hall food at the C4C?

A: There were so many things that pushed me into the kitchen, and there were so many things that kept me there. What I loved initially about cooking was the energy, and I think what I've loved since is the vibe of working in a busy, high-end kitchen.

You're cooking refined foods, but you're surrounded by a bunch of misfits. And I always loved that dichotomy, and the juxtaposition between cultures of the dining room and in the kitchen.

Beyond that, it's a creative outlet for me. I've run through the gamut of different versions of what I'd like to be — I always enjoyed making music and art and things along those lines. I've loved the idea that cooking is such a fleeting form of art — and you get immediate satisfaction, too, from it. It's really easy for a chef to get that dopamine — all someone has to do is compliment the food.

Q: What's inspiring you right now, either inside or outside of the kitchen?

A: For me, right now, I'm working with some fantastic fishermen and fisherwomen and shellfish and seafood purveyors who are bringing in some wonderful products that come in off the boat and go immediately into a FedEx box to my restaurant within half a day or so. That's been exciting to me.

In the summer months, I've had the great fortune to build strong friendships with a handful of farmers, and I've learned that you can't just sit there and order all of the heirloom tomatoes when other things in the field are maybe not as pretty, but are still good. It puts the onus back on the chef — it's our job to make something like that great. Our job as cooks and chefs is not to manipulate something into something it's not — I think it's really to find the best ingredient that you can and to exalt it into something higher.

Having those amazing symbiotic relationships with my farmers, it's super inspirational. They put up some amazing stuff, not to mention local foragers, and my bakers, and all the other amazing craftspeople and fantastic purveyors who provide me with the ingredients I need to cook create something good.