Yes, the Coronavirus Is Spreading (But Don't Freak Out Just Yet...)

The outbreak of the new coronavirus shows no sign of slowing even as more countries and companies move to block its spread. The World Health Organization (WHO) hasn't explicitly recommended travel or trade restrictions, but uncertainties about the virus are prompting precautionary measures around the world. National and business leaders are having to balance the unknown health impact against the well-known economic damage of tough travel restrictions in and out of China and, in a few cases, trade. On Jan. 29, Threat Lens laid out three scenarios for how the outbreak could be resolved, The Global Impact of the Wuhan Coronavirus: 3 Scenarios. At this point, the first scenario, which saw a timely response curbing the impact of the virus, appears to be increasingly unlikely. However, the third scenario, which saw a global pandemic with a low death rate, appears to be playing out. The public health threat is likely to ebb by the end of February, but the disruptions associated with travel restrictions and extended business closures in China can be expected to continue into March and possibly April.

