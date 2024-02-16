‘Yes, it does cause anxiety’: Salem holds community meeting to curb gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A town hall in Salem is bringing leaders and community members together to find ways to curb gun violence following a recent report showing shootings have doubled over the past five years.

The main message coming out of that meeting was “we are all in this together.”

With the Salem community coming together to find solutions to the epidemic, the police chief said it starts with having a conversation.

“Put yourself in the shoes of parents of a 15-year-old recently found shot to death in a pick-up truck,” said Chief Trevor Womack, of the Salem Police Department. ”We need to focus on our limited resources in a way that achieve big results and there’s no time to waste. These are literally life and death situations in our community.”

The Marion County Juvenile Department is also seeing concerning trends in younger kids when it comes to firearm-related offenses.

“It’s doubled almost tripled with an access to kids getting firearms in the community and being picked up on weapon-related charges,” said Troy Gregg, director of the Marion County Juvenile Department.

Nearly half of these cases have group and gang involvement.

Researchers found that one five-mile-square area of Northeast Salem is where most of city’s shootings are happening. That’s causing fear in the community

“We hear gunshots at night and there are times we go around and make sure the doors are locked we have a flashlight nearby,” said resident John McDonnell. “Yes, it does cause anxiety.”

Salem-Keizer School District is also seeing an increase of young people involved in violence. That’s why they said it’s important to get everyone involved in making the city safer.

“We need find a way to educate all of the community and completely educate our kids on what the potential of gun violence can bring not only to them, their family and friends and other avenues,” said Kenny Ramirez, the security field coordinator for SKSD

Officials hope to make the most impact in the 18 to 34 age group, which is the demographic most affected in the crisis.

“The criminal justice partners have tools we can use but we want to make sure we use those in the right way,” Womack said. “We’re not talking about incarceration here. But trying to limit risks for those people, to come alongside community partners that can develop some prevention and intervention efforts for that age group.”

The Salem Police Department will hold another public meeting for the community with the aim of gun violence reduction on March 6 at the East Salem Community Center.

