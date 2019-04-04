'Say Yes to the Dress' star Lori Allen suffers serious injuries after tripping over wedding gown: 'She is in a lot of pain'

Lori Allen, the bridal shop owner who's starred on TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta" for nine seasons, is recovering from serious injuries while filming an episode on Wednesday.

Allen tripped on the train of a wedding gown and suffered a brutal fall, her family explained in a statement, adding that the "extent of her injuries is not yet fully known." Her "Say Yes to the Dress" co-star, Monte Durham, son Cory, and the show's film crew quickly sprang into action to get help, and she was taken to an area hospital.

Her right wrist is broken, and her right arm and left wrist may be as well, the family said.

"Thankfully, her neck is not broken, just very sore," the statement continues. "She will more than likely need surgery on her right wrist. Right now, she is banged up and swollen, so we'll know more after further evaluation by a specialist on Monday."

"You all know Lori from TV and public appearances, and she is just the same in person," a separate official statement read. "Lori is a selfless, generous, and devoted wife, mother, and boss."

Viewers already know Allen is a tough cookie: She's spoken out about her battle with breast cancer, a diagnosis she received in 2012. In 2018, she marked four years being cancer-free.

