Yes, that email saying Zoom settlement money is waiting for you may be real

During the pandemic, Zoom became a household name. Like so many others, Debbie Boyle used the software to stay connected with family and friends.

“I seem to recall some concern about data privacy, etc., but brushed it off,” she said.

But others didn’t brush it off. Some sued the company, claiming Zoom 1) shared information with third parties, 2) didn’t do enough to prevent third parties from disrupting meetings, and 3) promised its app was encrypted when plaintiffs say it wasn’t.

Zoom denied these allegations, but in 2021 the company agreed to pay $85 million to settle the case.

Fast forward to now.

The deadline to file a claim passed a long time ago, but if you did file one, you may still get an email saying you have money waiting for you.

Boyle says she got an email saying she’s eligible to receive $32.32. It instructed her to click a certain link by Sept. 28.

“I kind of got mixed signals on whether it was real or not,” she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke. “I knew you would either already know or help me figure it out.”

Stoogenke got in touch with a lawyer tied to the case. He says the email looks legitimate and that all of the contact information is accurate.

Even though the email Boyle received is valid, don’t assume all are. You can go right to the source and contact Zoom directly:

800-397-3418

Zoom’s online form

Zoom Video Communication, Inc. Privacy Litigation

Settlement Administrator

P.O. Box 5534

Portland, OR 97228-5534

