Yes, you can face criminal charges, be fined, and even jailed for breaking a coronavirus quarantine

Workers in protective clothing wait for passengers from the Grand Princess, a cruise ship carrying multiple people who have tested positive for COVID-19, to board a chartered plane in Oakland, Calif.

Jeff Chiu/AP

Americans could face jail time, criminal charges, and fines if they break quarantine or isolation, according to the CDC.

Federal, local, and state health officials have quarantine and isolation enforcement power within state borders.

While lawful quarantine and isolation measures can be implemented, they are rarely enforced.

Around the United States, people are being told to go into quarantine to help halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It's a new experience. If a state tells you to enter quarantine, what will happen if you don't? The father of a coronavirus patient in Missouri apparently broke the family's quarantine to take his other daughter to a school dance, leading officials to warn that they could be quarantined "by the force of law."

It's not an idle threat. Depending on state and local statutes, individuals could face fines, criminal charges, and even jail time for breaking quarantines.

There's a difference between "self-quarantine" and a legally enforced quarantine order

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, "federal, state, or local public health orders may be issued to enforce isolation, quarantine or conditional release."

COVID-19 mainly spreads from person-to-person through close contact (about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the CDC. For this reason, health officials have recommended various isolation and quarantine measures for people who could be infected with the coronavirus.

While "isolation" refers to the separation of someone who is "reasonably believed to be infected with a communicable disease and potentially infectious," the CDC clarifies that "quarantine" in general means the separation of individuals or groups who are "reasonably believed to have been exposed to a communicable disease but not yet symptomatic."

Recommendations of "self-quarantine" or "self-isolation" are voluntary, however, isolation and quarantine measures can be legally enforced.

Because state and local governments are primarily responsible for maintaining public health and controlling the spread of diseases within state borders, many have laws authorizing quarantine and isolation, usually through the state's health authority.

Another page on CDC's website adds: "Public health authorities at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels may sometimes seek help from police or other law enforcement officers to enforce a public health order."

However, the CDC only recommends taking such measures with individuals who have a high risk of exposure to the disease, which includes people who have traveled to the Hubei Province in China or live with or provide care to a patient that has tested positive for COVID-19 "without using recommended precautions."

Many of the quarantine and isolation measures during the US coronavirus outbreak have been recommended without the force of the law, meaning that violating these health orders would not mean jail time or fines.

According to the St. Louis County Executive, Sam Page, officials relied on "relied on common sense and goodwill toward the community" when asking the Missouri father and his family to self-quarantine after his daughter became symptomatic. The man, however, did not comply.

"The way the family has reacted to this situation is really a tale of two reactions," Page said. "A study of how people should and should not react to the coronavirus." Page later leveled a warning to the family that they could be lawfully forced to quarantine.