Yes, groceries cost more than they used to. New Jersey is among the most expensive states

The website ConsumerAffairs recently released a report revealing a significant spike in grocery prices nationwide, with costs soaring by 5.3% compared with 2022. Among the hardest-hit states is New Jersey, where grocery expenses surged by 6.8% over the last 15 months.

This increase places New Jersey among the five states experiencing the most substantial hikes in grocery costs, alongside Pennsylvania, Vermont, Maryland and West Virginia.

The latest report from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the consumer price index rose 0.3% from December to January, up from a 0.2% increase the previous month. Compared with a year ago, prices are up 3.1%. Grocery prices rose 0.4% from December to January, the biggest such rise in a year, though compared with 12 months earlier, food prices are up just 1.2%.

What are NJ residents buying at the grocery store?

According to data from livingcost.org, the average cost of groceries has reached $634 for an individual and $1,656 for a family of four in New Jersey.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported record sales in various grocery categories across New Jersey. Dairy products, deli items, fruits and vegetables all witnessed heightened demand, surpassing the national average.

Which states have the highest spike in grocery prices?

According to the report by ConsumerAffairs, these states had the highest spikes in grocery prices.

Pennsylvania: 8.2%

Vermont: 7%

Maryland: 7%

West Virginia: 6.9%

New Jersey: 6.8%

Massachusetts: 6.6%

Connecticut: 6.4%

Florida: 6.4%

Montana: 6.4%

South Dakota: 6.4%

North Dakota: 6.4%

Iowa: 6.4%

Experts interviewed by ConsumerAffairs said various factors contribute to the increase in grocery prices among states. They include supply and demand dynamics and overhead expenses such as local labor, utilities, taxes and real estate costs.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has disrupted shipments of wheat, leading to price hikes in products ranging from bread and crackers to cereal.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ grocery prices are among most expensive in US, study says