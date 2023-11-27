Yes, NameDrop allows iPhones to share contact information — but it's not that scary

Police have been warning parents about a new feature coming to recently updated iPhones. But this expansion to Apple's AirDrop function is not as ominous as it seems.

"BEWARE!" A Tennessee sheriff's office posted on Facebook over the weekend. The post said that the feature allows the sharing of contact info "just by bringing your phones close together."

The police department in Bangor, Maine, took a different approach. After hearing some locals ask about the update, they told their Facebook followers that "NameDrop doesn't automatically share all your information with other iPhone users… your phone is NOT downloading your contact list into every iPhone you walk by at the mall."

Even with the feature turned on, sharing contact information from one phone to another requires the two devices being near touching, and activating it at that time, according to Apple's iPhone user guide. And the feature isn't just for contact sharing. It also allows users to stream content and play games with a friend by holding two devices close together.

It's also not a new technology. A previous free app called Bump was popular about a decade ago (in 2011, Business Insider listed it as the No. 8 most downloaded free iPhone app app at the time). It quite literally allowed users to bump their phones together to share their contact information.

If you're still nervous about the new feature on your iPhone or your children's, you can turn it off altogether. Here's what you need to know.

What is NameDrop? How does it work?

Apple's new iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1 have this new feature to quickly share information with a nearby device. It works by holding the devices a few centimeters away until NameDrop appears on both screens; then you can choose to share your contact card or receive another person's.

How do I turn off NameDrop on an iPhone?

You can turn off contact-sharing features on your iPhone in the settings. (Reviewed/Apple)

To turn off NameDrop, you'll have to disable the feature that allows nearby devices to interact with one another. Here's how:

Go to Settings Tap General Tap AirDrop Go to Start Sharing By Toggle Bring Devices Together off

To turn off the feature for sharing on an iPhone when another device is nearby, toggle off the "Bringing Devices Together" option.

What else is new in iOS 17?

The latest iPhone update includes several other features. Some of those include:

The new Check In feature for iPhones offers an easy way to let friends and family know you're safe.

Live voicemail: See a live transcript as a message is being recorded.

Check In: Let family and friends know when your iPhone arrives safely at a destination.

FaceTime messages: Leave a video or audio message if someone isn't available.

