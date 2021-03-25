‘Yes, my plan is to run’: Biden announces likely 2024 re-election campaign

Josh Marcus
·1 min read
President Joe Biden arrives to speak during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington.

Joe Biden will likely run for a second term as president in 2024, he said during a press conference on Thursday, contrasting with previous reports that he’d only run as a one-term unity candidate.

“The answer is yes, my plan is to run for re election,” Mr Biden said. “That’s my expectation.”

He suggested that a re-election bid is not 100 per cent guaranteed though.

“I’m a great respecter of fate,” he continued. “I’ve never been able to plan three-and-a-half years head for certain.”

If he was to run again, the president said, he’d ask Kamala Harris to once again join him as vice-president.

“I would fully expect that to be the case,” he said. “She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner.”

