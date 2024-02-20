Yes, a new Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan is essential

Everyone should agree with Kevin O’Toole, the chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey — we need a new bus terminal. The excellent architectural renderings suggest a gateway to the metropolis that looks outward while taking care of bus movements and storage within the structure away from city streets. This design promotes greater connectivity and reduces local street congestion.

The exterior of the Port Authority Bus Terminal is shown on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023.

In New Jersey, the linkage among major roadways has produced the largest high occupancy vehicle bus lane carrying capacity in the country. The new alignments will only further this objective. New York state can take a lesson from the congested local street access to the under utilized exclusive bus lane on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and consider conversion to a high occupancy vehicle lane not only for buses but private vehicles carrying more than one person to reduce bridge congestion.

My only disappointment with the new bus terminal project is the excessive length of time it took to complete the evaluation of the alternatives such as rebuilding in place or a block to the west or even locating in the Hackensack Meadowlands, among other options. Time is money and arriving late at the gate drives costs up before a shovel even goes into the ground because of additional inflation.

Dr. Floyd Lapp

New City, New York

The author has 55 years of city and regional urban planning experience and was transportation director in New York City's Department of City Planning.

