Yes, President Trump gave Democratic women a reason to cheer – and other inside-the-chamber moments

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat behind him, wearing suffragette white and an occasional smirk.

Several of those hoping to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020 were in the audience, having already begun their pushback in pre-speech tweets or Facebook feeds.

Scattered throughout the House chamber were Americans invited by Democrats to send silent messages: Federal employees hurt by the recent government shutdown. Immigrants who had worked at Trump properties despite being undocumented. Transgender soldiers. A mother who was separated from her daughter when she sought asylum from domestic violence in Guatemala.

Trump had his own guests.

Looking down on the president from the spectator’s gallery was 11-year-old Joshua Trump, a guest of the first lady because he has been bullied at school for the mere offense of having Trump’s name.

The annual State of the Union address is one of the longest and most prominent speeches a president gives.

But the words themselves can get less attention than what's going on in the House chamber.

The optics of this year’s address were highly anticipated and not just because it was Trump’s first joint address to Congress since Democrats took the House last fall, giving Pelosi, his rival, the gavel.

“He hasn’t figured out how to deal with that situation at all,” California Rep. Karen Bass taunted before the speech when she and other women wearing white to honor the suffragette movement vowed “we will be seen” by the Trump administration.

But the dynamics were also significant because the address – delayed a week by the shutdown – was delivered after Trump gave in to Democrats’ demands that he reopen the government without a funding commitment for a border wall.

"This IS a moral issue," Trump said, countering Pelosi's claim that border walls are immoral.

And Trump is facing multiple investigations – from not just special counsel Robert Mueller, state and federal prosecutors but also from the House Democrats he warned Tuesday.

"If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation," he said, eliciting some "boos" from Democrats. "It just doesn't work that way!"

The White House had billed the speech as a message of bipartisan unity.

But the Feb. 15 deadline looms for another shutdown unless Congress and the White House can reach a deal on border security.

No Democrat stood when the president began to talk about illegal immigration. When Trump warned of caravans of immigrants marching toward the United States, some Democrats sighed.

But – in one of the few moments of unity –Trump seemed taken aback when Democratic women stood and cheered as he talked about improving opportunities for women.

"You weren't supposed to do that," he ad-libbed.

"Don't sit yet, you're going to like this," he added, before recognizing that women earned the right to vote 100 years ago and a record number of women are serving in Congress.

Democratic women jumped up and high-fived each other. One yelled, "Thank you, Nancy!" Others started chanting "USA! USA!" ”– and were eventually joined by Republicans.

There was also some bipartisanship before the speech. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and his wife, Gayle, said Republicans and Democrats dined together on chicken potpie and bread pudding. He said it's tradition. And for those who wanted something healthy, there was asparagus.

But Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer – one of the handful of Democrats who boycotted the event – said he’d had enough of the “damage, division and confusion Trump has inflicted” on the country.

“I refuse to be witness to his continued antics,” Blumenauer tweeted.

Democrats' were clearly still celebrating their victory in November and the mood on their side of the chamber was much more energetic than it was during the previous year's State of the Union address.

When Trump entered the chamber to Republican cheers and sustained applause, reaction among Democrats was mixed. Some clapped, including new members from districts the president won, such as Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia. Others, including freshman phenom Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stood with her arms clasped. And a small group didn't stand at all.