Yes, there was a ram running loose in Mount Laurel

The ram that was on the loose in Mount Laurel has been returned to its owner.

Yes, you read that right, there was a ram on the loose in Mount Laurel according to the Mount Laurel Police Department.

Capt. Ryan Orange of the Mount Laurel Police Department has confirmed that the ram was located near Horseshoe Drive in Mount Laurel and was returned to its owner safely.

Police have not said how the ram got loose or where it came from. Its run through the township comes days after a horse was seen running on I-95 in Philadelphia.

The call no one thinks they will get in the middle of the night. Audio of Philadelphia Police getting a request to assist a horse running on I-95 pic.twitter.com/bho6afAlyu — Dan Patrick (@6abcDan) February 20, 2024

