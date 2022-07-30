Yes, We Are in a Recession: Here's How to Protect Your Portfolio

What Is a Recession, and How Can We Predict Them?

Gross domestic product in the U.S. fell 0.9% in the second quarter of 2022, marking the second consecutive quarter of negative growth, the commonly accepted definition of a recession. The National Bureau of Economic Research is the body that officially declares a recession; it has not done so and is unlikely to do so in the immediate future.

Though unemployment is still relatively low, at 3.6% in June despite more recent signs of softening, the contraction of GDP, itself the broadest measure of the economy, points to signs that we are in a recession, as unconventional as this economy may be and as disinclined as the Biden administration is to admit it. Economic recessions, of course, can cost millions of people their jobs, retirement savings and financial security. As a result, it can be hard to see a path back to a strong stock market and, in turn, positive economic growth. However, recessions are a sometimes inevitable part of a business cycle. As such, it pays to know the warning signs of a recession so you can prepare.

What Is a Recession?

In broad terms, a recession is a serious downturn in an economy that lasts longer than a few months. The technical definition is a period of at least two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. As noted above, negative economic growth in these instances is measured by gross domestic product (GDP). Often, though, the term recession is used more broadly than that technical definition.

A recession will usually last for anywhere from 6 to 18 months. The duration can vary depending on the severity of the downturn, and what measures the country’s government and central bank (the Federal Reserve, in the U.S.) take to address it, among other factors. While a one-time event (such as the financial crisis of 2008) can trigger a recession, economic downturns are part of the business cycle and have many underlying factors.

What Happens During a Recession?

During a recession, it’s common to see stock prices fall and the unemployment rate rise. Stock prices fall because investors have less income to invest and less faith in the market to increase their investment. This decreases demand for stocks, meaning stock prices (and thus portfolio values) will naturally go down.

Business revenues also decrease during a recession, which leads many to stop hiring new workers or lay off some of their existing workforce. Many companies will go out of business altogether, further increasing job losses. This causes the unemployment rate to increase. A larger unemployed population as well as general economic unease leads to more consumers saving their money instead of spending it. This decrease in spending can cause business revenues to falter even more, starting the cycle anew.

One potentially positive effect of a recession is that the inflation rate typically falls. Inflation is the economic phenomenon that causes a currency to lose value, and it can decimate an economy if it gets out of control. Periodic dips in economic growth can keep the inflation rate from rising too high.

What Are Some Examples of a Recession?

The most prominent recent example of a recession is the coronavirus recession. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic had major financial implications on the American economy, especially as shutdown orders began to be used around the U.S. This led market forecasts to become extremely unstable, which then caused a trickle-down effect into the stock market. This recession eventually became a global one, as the pandemic ravaged far more than just the U.S.

About a decade before then, the U.S. experienced the “Great Recession,” which lasted from the end of 2007 until 2009. According to most economists, this recession was directly caused by the bursting of the housing bubble in the U.S. As a result of this, unemployment rates skyrocketed and the U.S. GDP sank.

How Can You Predict a Recession?

Obviously, recessions aren’t completely predictable. If they were, we’d be able to better plan for them or even avoid them. That said, there are a few warning signs that can lead economists to predict that a recession may be on the horizon. These signs are what economists call leading indicators. There are also lagging indicators that crop up once a recession is already taking place. A high unemployment rate is the most prominent lagging indicator.

One notable leading indicator is an inverted yield curve. An inverted yield curve refers to the relationship between the yield of a short-term government bond and a long-term government bond. In normal circumstances, the long-term yield will be higher. If the yield curve is inverted and the long-term yield is lower, that can signal a lack of faith in the economy and that a recession is on the horizon. An inverted yield curve has signaled every U.S. recession since 1970.

Another sign of an impending recession is a decline in manufacturing jobs. Less demand for manufactured goods can be a sign of decreased consumer spending, so if factories cut workers or stop hiring new ones, that can mean cuts in other sectors are on the way. Other leading indicators include falling home prices, a contraction in the stock market and a lack of new small businesses.

How Governments Deal With Recessions

The government can use both monetary and fiscal policy to help stimulate a lagging economy.

The government’s central bank handles monetary policy. To help kick-start economic recovery, the Federal Reserve will typically lower interest rates. This encourages individuals and businesses to borrow money from the government, which in turn can stimulate economic activity. If it’s cheaper to borrow money, it’s more likely that people will spend. Of course, in periods of high inflation such as the one we’re in, the Fed is actually hiking interest rates.

Fiscal policy refers to decisions surrounding taxing and spending. Congress can stimulate the economy by increasing spending or cutting taxes. During the aftermath of the Great Recession, the government engaged in expansionary fiscal policy. This involved the stimulus package that President Barack Obama spearheaded, as well as increased government spending and borrowing.

Some increased government spending is inevitable during a recession as a consequence of the higher unemployment rate. More people will be receiving unemployment benefits, so the government will have to spend more to supply them.

How to Protect Your Portfolio from a Recession

Though it’s impossible to recession-proof your portfolio, it’s possible to recalibrate your portfolio and make some investment choices that might benefit you in a recession.

1. Seek Out Core Sector Stocks

Don’t run away from equities completely. Want to insulate yourself during a recession? Try investing in stocks related to the healthcare, utilities and consumer goods sectors. These are necessities, and people won’t stop spending on these needs even in a down economy.

2. Focus on Reliable Dividend Stocks

Dividend stocks, including Dividend Aristocrats, can be a great way to generate passive income. When you’re comparing dividend stocks, some experts say it’s a good idea to look for companies with low debt-to-equity ratios and strong balance sheets.

3. Consider Buying Real Estate

The 2008 housing market collapse was a nightmare for homeowners. However, it turned out to be a boon for some real estate investors. Of course, interest rates and home prices are high at the moment. But a full-on recession should be accompanied by a health drop in home prices and a buying opportunity for investors.

4. Purchase Precious Metal Investments

Precious metals tend to perform well during market slowdowns. But since the demand for these kinds of commodities often increases during recessions, their prices usually go up too. This can be doubly beneficial in a time of high inflation. Businesses with ties to natural resources and commodities might be the most classic inflation hedge. Crude oil, timber, soybeans and precious metals are all good examples.

Bottom Line

In all likelihood, and in spite of some of the political palaver bandied about, we are in a recession, after marking two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. The important thing to keep in mind during a recession is that things will turn around. The economy will rebound, consumers will start to spend again and jobs will come back. This idea may be harder to swallow in the midst of a recession, but it’s crucial to keep in mind so you don’t make any rash decisions. If, for instance, you sell all your stock because you’re afraid of the price dropping further, you won’t be able to take advantage of the recovery that tends to follow a market downturn.

If you’re looking for signs of another downturn on the horizon, there are several things you can look out for. Keep tabs on the yield curve, a general stock market indicator like the Dow or the S&P 500, manufacturing jobs and the monthly house price index (HPI). You can also protect your portfolio by making some key investments.

Tips for Successful Investing

Your investing strategy should account for the possibility of a downturn, which is why your asset allocation should be more conservative as you approach retirement. By reducing your exposure to stocks, you can avoid the possibility of your retirement accounts taking a big haircut right as you need them. If you’re still in the market when a recession hits, consider these five things to invest in during a recession.

