Yes, You Can Save for Retirement Without a 401(k)

The 401(k) is arguably the favorite retirement savings vehicle. Once the contribution amount is set, savers don't have to actively make contributions as they automatically come out of each paycheck. Better still, employers often match some of these contributions, resulting in free money that grows over time. But what if your employer doesn't offer a 401(k)? Or you don't have an employer at all?

You're probably feeling left behind in the 401(k) craze, but fear not. Fortunately, there are other retirement savings accounts to consider, including traditional and Roth IRAs, SEP IRAs, and SIMPLE IRAs. I discuss each of these in detail below.

Traditional and Roth IRAs

Traditional and Roth IRAs are a good place to begin if you work for a company that doesn't offer a 401(k). You open these accounts on your own and can contribute up to $6,000 to them in 2019, or $7,000 if you're 50 or older. You won't receive any matching contributions from anyone, but you will have a larger number of investment options to choose from than you would with a 401(k). Plus, the administrative fees are usually lower than that of a 401(k).

The difference between traditional and Roth IRAs comes down to taxation. Traditional IRAs are tax-deferred, which means that any contributions you make will come off your taxable income for the year, but you'll pay taxes on the money when you withdraw it from the account. Contributions to Roth IRAs do not come off your taxable income for the year, but you won't pay any taxes when you make withdrawals in retirement as long as the money has been in the account for at least five years.

As a general rule, Roth IRAs are a better move if you believe you're in a lower income tax bracket now than you will be in retirement. Otherwise, a traditional IRA will be a better fit.

Traditional and Roth IRAs, like 401(k)s and the other retirement accounts discussed below, have a 10% early withdrawal penalty if you take distributions before you reach 59 1/2. It's usually best to leave the money alone so it can continue to grow, unless you absolutely have to withdraw it.

Simplified employee pension (SEP) IRA

The SEP IRA was designed with self-employed individuals and small business owners in mind. This account is similar to a traditional IRA except that the contribution limits are much higher. You can contribute up to the lesser of 25% of your annual income or $56,000 in 2019. There isn't a catch-up contribution option for individuals over 50, but the high contribution limits should render this a nonissue for most.

But SEP IRAs get a little trickier if you have employees. To make a contribution to your own SEP IRA, you must also make equal contributions to the IRAs of all eligible employees. So if you contribute 10% of your income to your plan, you must also contribute 10% of your employees' incomes to their plans. An eligible employee is anyone who is 21 or older, has worked for you for three of the past five years, and has made you at least $600 in the past year.

This rule can limit your own ability to save for retirement. And for this reason, SEP IRAs are usually favored by individuals with few or no employees. But if you do choose this route, you can also deduct the amount that you contribute to employee IRAs up to $270,000 this year.