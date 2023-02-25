Yes, Shamima Begum was only 15. So what?

Shamima Begum

Of all the excuses that hand-wringing progressives have made on behalf of Shamima Begum, there can be no doubt which is the most feeble. It’s the argument that she was “only 15”.

Well, I was 15 once, too. And, like everyone else at that age, I did and said many foolish things. There was one mistake, however, that I successfully managed to avoid making.

At no point did I flee the country to join the world’s most notorious terrorist group.

Was I just unusually mature for my age? Perhaps I was. Perhaps, in the staff room at school, the teachers used to marvel at my cool-headed resistance to the attractions of global terrorism. “That boy Deacon, in year 10. Do you know he’s never perpetrated a single terrorist atrocity? No beheadings, no bombings, nothing. Incredible, isn’t it. Talk about wise beyond his years.”

And perhaps, at church coffee mornings, all the mothers of the village would enviously wonder how I’d managed to avoid getting mixed up in militant fundamentalism.

“Mrs Deacon, I hope you don’t mind my asking a personal question, but… is it true that your son has never fled the country to join an international terrorist organisation?”

“It is, yes.”

“Well, I must say, you’ve been very lucky. Fleeing the country to join an international terrorist organisation is all the rage among the young folk nowadays. You know how it is with teenagers. Always desperate to keep up with the latest trends. Our Emily’s going through an international terrorist phase at the moment. Her bedroom walls are covered with posters of Carlos the Jackal she’s cut out of Smash Hits.”

At any rate, progressive commentators seem convinced that Ms Begum’s age is a crucial mitigating factor. This weekend, no doubt, it will be the talk of every middle-class dinner party in London.

“For pity’s sake, the poor girl was only 15. You can’t possibly expect a mere teenager to know that it’s wrong to join a proscribed terrorist network engaged in carrying out the mass slaughter of innocent people.”

“Anyway, we’ve all done it. When I was in the Guides we used to hold charity bake sales to raise money for the Baader-Meinhof Gang.”

“I had a Saturday job delivering ransom notes for Boko Haram.”

“I did two weeks’ work experience with Hezbollah.”

“Exactly. The Government really ought to be more forgiving of these little youthful excesses. Let he who hasn’t run away from home at the age of 15 to join a genocidal death cult cast the first stone.”

“Although don’t cast it at the people who did run away from home at the age of 15 to join a genocidal death cult. Because they tend to be quite dangerous.”

Burning injustice

Across the country this morning, anxious parents will all be asking themselves the same question. Is it safe to let our children watch Fireman Sam?

It may seem an unusual source of concern. To the best of my knowledge, the programme has never featured any dialogue that is racist, homophobic, transphobic, ableist or sizeist. But the problem isn’t the script. It’s the title.

This is because, according to Dave Russel, the chief fire officer for Greater Manchester, the word “fireman” is offensive. It is, he declares, “sexist”, “exclusionary” and “represents a form of microaggression” that is “damaging to our culture”. As a result, he says, the word must “not be tolerated” and should be “permanently erased from our vocabulary”.

The reason he says this is that, in his view, the word “fireman” implies that all firefighters are men. Personally, though, I’m not sure it does. What if you’re referring to a particular firefighter who happens to be a man? Is it all right to call him a fireman? Or is it offensive to call a man a man?

Even if it is, I can’t help suspecting that, if someone in the fire brigade feels traumatised whenever he or she hears the word “fireman”, it’s possible that he or she lacks the mental resilience, fortitude and courage generally expected in this particular line of work. In which case, it’s probably best for all concerned if he or she seeks employment in a field that better suits his or her delicate temperament, such as homeopathy or basket weaving.

But perhaps I’m just old-fashioned. Clearly the world is changing. After all, Royal Mail no longer advertises for the role of “postman”. Instead, it’s “postperson”.

At this rate, it won’t just be Fireman Sam getting cancelled. Postman Pat will have to go, too.

A turnip for the books

Thérèse Coffey is quite right. We don’t need any of these la-di-da foreign fruit and vegetables anyway. Not when we’ve got plenty of good, old-fashioned, patriotic British turnips. As the Environment Secretary has sensibly pointed out, turnips will do the job just as well.

That’s why, this lunchtime, I’ll be tucking into a delicious turnip salad, consisting of sliced turnip, grated turnip and turnip croutons, drizzled with a mouth-watering turnip vinaigrette. All washed down with a refreshing turnip smoothie.

Then, for dinner, it’s a choice between turnip au vin, turnip con carne, turnip stroganoff and turnip-in-the-hole. And for pudding, that comforting childhood classic: spotted turnip, served with turnip custard and a scoop of turnip ice cream.

After such a lavish feast, I doubt I’ll have room for anything else. Although, to help me get to sleep, I might toddle off to bed with a steaming mug of hot turnip.