Yes, that's the sun in the sky in metro Detroit, and we'll get more of it this weekend

What's that in the sky today? An orb? An incoming spaceship? The sun is finally back.

Bright skies will shine over metro Detroit this weekend, washing away the remains of last week's snowstorms.

Detroit experienced overcast skies 87% of January while Grand Rapids saw cloudy skies 97% of the month, said Jacoob Dolinger, climatologist for the Midwestern Regional Climate Center. While this is expected for winter in Michigan, these trends are much higher than normal.

"It can be cloudier over on the west side of Michigan due to the influence of Lake Michigan," Dolinger said. "Like I said, January — and winter in general — are cloudier in the Midwest than other times of the year, but not quite this overcast."

Stretch of benign weather conditions through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side of average, with dry conditions during this time. #miwx pic.twitter.com/JnUShIe3Dy — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 2, 2024

The further northward you move in the Northern Hemisphere, the greater the chance of cloudy days, with Michigan winters being abnormally dreary. The Michigan Weather Center reported just 9% of sunshine across the state in January, making this week's dry, sunny forecast extra special.

Sunshine along with 40-degree temperatures will cover Michigan through the weekend, with temperatures nearing 50 degrees toward the end of next week.

For what it's worth, Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring this morning. Here's the actual monthly temperature outlook.

