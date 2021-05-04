Yes, vaccine card holders are a thing you need before your next trip

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With more than 30% of the American adult population fully vaccinated, things are definitely looking up. Social restrictions are being lifted across nearly every state, and the E.U. even hinted that vaccinated travelers could return this summer. Returning to any semblance of “normal” hinges on as many people as possible receiving a vaccination, which means vaccine cards — and vaccine card holders — may be an integral part of your travel packing lists in the future.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, then you may not be familiar with the vaccine card. It’s a small 3-inch by 4-inch piece of paper that includes your name, birth date and the dates your vaccination shots were administered. While it’s currently unclear if and how people will be expected to use these vaccine cards going forward, one thing is for certain: You’ll want to keep your vaccine card safe and secure.

That’s where vaccine card holders and vaccine card protectors come in. Read on to find out exactly what they are and where to buy one for your vaccine card.

What is a vaccine card holder, anyway?

As the name suggests, a vaccine card holder is a small, portable carrying case that you can use to store your vaccine card. Most vaccine card protectors are plastic, which is a great option if you’re worried about your vaccine card getting wet. Some even feature a zip closure to ensure water and other liquids never come in contact with your vaccine card.

Thanks to creatives and artists like FabricDragonShop pictured above, you can also get a vaccine card holder that’s a bit more stylish or even personalized. Crafty folks have already gotten to work creating vaccine card holders that look a lot like passport covers made from pretty printed fabrics and even buttery soft leather.

When shopping for a vaccine card protector, you’ll want to consider if you want a folding style that encases your vaccine card like a book or if you want a flat style that has a hook for lanyard that you can wear around your neck. Another option? Some vaccine card protectors come with rings that you can attach to your keychain!

Where to buy vaccine card holders?

Whether you’ve already received one or both of your vaccine shots or you’re still waiting to get an appointment, now is the time to order a vaccine card holder. Fortunately, there are already lots of great options to choose from on sites like Etsy and Amazon. Be warned: The vaccine card holders on Amazon are definitely less, umm, pretty than what you’ll find on Etsy. That said, they’re less expensive in general and will still get the job done.

Check out some of the best vaccine card protectors from both Etsy and Amazon sites below:

1. Personalized Vaccine Cards Cover/Holder, $20.90

Credit: Etsy

Buy Now at Etsy

This vaccine card holder get bonus points because you can use it to store your vaccination record and your passport. It’s made from real leather, comes in three colors and you can personalize the front with your name or initials.

2. Ew Covid Covid Vaccine Record Card Zip Sleeve Protector, $9

Buy Now at Etsy

Schitt’s Creek fans will definitely want to snatch up this vaccine card holder featuring the beloved David Rose.

3. Rifle Paper Co. Vaccination Card Holder, $10

Buy Now

Fans of Rifle Paper Co.’s iconic prints will want to order one of these stunning vaccine card holders ASAP. Consider yourself warned: they’re already a best seller on Etsy.

4. Covid Vaccination Card Holder/Vaccine Card Holder, $8.99

Buy Now at Etsy

Feeling cheeky? This is the vaccine card holder for you. If a year’s worth of social distancing has pushed you over the edge, let this vaccine card holder do the talking for you.

5. Vaccination Card Holder, $9

Buy Now at Etsy

Minimalists will appreciate the sleek, understated design of this vaccine card holder. Made from soft velvet and available in five colors, this bi-fold holder is stylish and practical.

6. PERSONALIZED Vaccination Cardholder Holder with Privacy Window, $26.50

Buy Now at Etsy

If you’re a sucker for personalization (and really, who isn’t?), then splurge on this genuine leather vaccine card holder from Etsy. Not only can you customize this pick with your name, but you can also choose your leather color from 13 different options.

7. Record Vaccine Hard Card Holder with Lanyard, $7.88 (Orig. $8.99)

Buy Now on Amazon

This durable plastic vaccine card holder is available in five colors, or you can buy a bundle that includes two for just $9.99.

8. 12 Pack Clear Vaccination Card Protector with Lanyard, $9.99

Buy Now on Amazon

If you’re looking for a simple, straightforward plastic vaccine card holder that keeps your documents from folding or getting wet, this is your best bet. A pack of twelve holders is less than $10, so you’ll have plenty to share with family and friends.

9. 3-Pack Vaccination Card Protector, $6.99

Buy Now on Amazon

Available in blue, black and green, these vaccine card holders have a waterproof zip-seal at the top to ensure your vaccine card doesn’t get ruined by any inadvertent leaks in your bag.

Other Vaccine Card Holders

10. CDC Vaccination Card Protector, $8.65

Buy Now on Amazon

Walmart shoppers, rejoice! You can add this plastic, waterproof vaccine card protector to your next order.

11. Vaccine Cardholder, $11.99

Buy Now on Amazon

If you’re an avid eBay shopper, put this perfectly sized vaccine card holder in your shopping cart, so it’s there when you’re ready to check out. It comes in more than 15 different colors, including solid and glittery options.

The post Yes, vaccine card holders are a thing you need before your next trip appeared first on In The Know.