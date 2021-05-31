Yes, there were black Tudors – and they lived fascinating lives

Miranda Kaufmann
·6 min read
Jodie Turner-Smith plays Anne Boleyn in Channel 5's new drama of the same name
Jodie Turner-Smith plays Anne Boleyn in Channel 5's new drama of the same name - Parisa Taghizadeh / Fable / The Falen Falcon Ltd / ViacomCBS

I am always exasperated by the uproar when a new historical drama comes out with a cast that isn’t solely white. A black nobleman in Georgian England? A British Asian actor as David Copperfield? Producers are accused of pandering to the “woke” agenda. But the hot air says a lot about how little we understand our own history.

On Tuesday Channel 5 broadcasts the first episode of Anne Boleyn, a retelling of the final months of the murdered queen, featuring Jodie Turner-Smith in the title role. Whether or not you want to spend time pointing out that Anne Boleyn was white, people shouldn’t be surprised to see a black person in Tudor dress. The idea that there were no people of African descent in Tudor England is demonstrably false. In fact, archival material from the time reveals a fascinating range of black Tudor experience.

There was the court trumpeter who received a wedding present from Henry VIII, the Southwark silk weaver and the circumnavigator who sailed the world with Sir Francis Drake. They were mostly ordinary working people who had come to England from Africa, Europe and the Spanish Caribbean. They came over with privateers, merchants, aristocrats and queens, lived and worked alongside white people, were paid wages and were accepted into Christian society through baptism, marriage and burial. They were a minority; we know of about 200 Africans living here in Tudor times, of a population that grew from two to four million over the course of the century – but what is remarkable is that they were not enslaved.

Although Africans were enslaved in Spain, Portugal, Italy and in the Americas at this time, the Tudors – with the infamous exception of John Hawkins, and to a lesser extent Drake – were not for most of the period engaged in trafficking Africans. This was not due to moral considerations, but rather because as the English colonies had not yet been established, there was no demand for English merchants to fulfil.

Although the Tudors were certainly xenophobic, and prejudiced against Jews, Muslims and Catholics, interpersonal discrimination based on skin colour was not a dominant force. In Tudor England, people were more likely to be judged based on their class, religious status or gender than their skin colour. Africans were treated as equals in the eyes of God by the Church of England; they were allowed to testify in court, own property, marry and receive wages, all civil liberties that would be stripped from them in the British colonies in the next century. Though the depiction of black characters in plays such as Shakespeare’s Othello – and there were many such characters, in works by Webster, Massinger, Dekker, Fletcher and Jonson to name a few – do begin to suggest some of the negative racial stereotypes that would later come to the fore, these do not seem to be reflected in the lived experience of African individuals at the time.

The black population began to grow in England from the 1550s, when the Tudors began trading with Africa – in gold, ivory and pepper, not humans – and capturing Spanish and Portuguese ships as privateers. But even before then, people moved around the world far more than many of us realise.

There are centuries-old trade networks and archaeological evidence of Africans in this country as far back as 200 AD. Carthaginian coins have been found in Cornwall, African skeletons in medieval Ipswich. The Beachy Head Lady is thought to be the first known person of sub-Saharan origin in Britain and lived in about 250 AD. By the Georgian period there were about 10,000 Africans living in Britain.

John Blanke was a trumpeter and featured on the 60ft-long Westminster Tournament Roll
John Blanke was a trumpeter and featured on the 60ft-long Westminster Tournament Roll - Alamy

We know there were Africans working in prominent households, such as that of Drake, Sir Walter Raleigh, William Cecil and his son Sir Robert, and in the Scottish court of James IV. John Blanke is perhaps the most frequently cited black Tudor. An accomplished trumpeter, he arrived at the court of Henry VII with Katherine of Aragon in 1501, when she came from Spain to marry the future Henry VIII’s older brother, Prince Arthur. In 1509 he performed at both Henry VII’s funeral and Henry VIII’s coronation. He was paid and petitioned the new king successfully for a pay rise. He married in 1512, and was given a wedding present by Henry VIII.

Henry VIII also employed other people of African descent. In 1546, he hired black salvage divers to retrieve guns from the wreck of the Mary Rose. Jacques Francis was an expert swimmer and diver and became known as the first African to give evidence in an English court of law when his Venetian employer, Peter Paulo Corsi, was accused of theft.

In the Scottish court, there was an African drummer with a wife and child whom the King continued to support after he died. At the court of James IV, an African man called Petir the Moryen (Peter the Moor) was given five French crowns at the King’s request to journey to France.

A man known only as Diego escaped his Spanish enslavers in Panama in 1572, got on board Drake’s ship and enjoyed a life on the high seas at his side. He brokered an alliance with the Panama Maroons and was with Drake when he passed through the straits of Magellan, raided South America and laid claim to California in the name of Elizabeth I in 1579. We have the petition of another sailor, John Anthony of Dover, who had not been paid his wages on time because the voyage he had just returned from had been a financial disaster. He got the money six months later, with interest to make up for the delay.

Dr Miranda Kaufmann is author of Black Tudors: The Untold Story
Dr Miranda Kaufmann is author of Black Tudors: The Untold Story

There were real opportunities for skilled black people to make lives for themselves in Tudor England. Reasonable Blackman was a silk weaver who arrived in London from the Netherlands, which had a sizeable African population and was a centre for cloth manufacture. He lived in Southwark from 1579-1592 and had a family of at least three children, though he lost a daughter, Jane, and a son, Edmund, to the plague.

It all changed in the 17th century, as England founded colonies in North America and the Caribbean, which became dependent on enslaved labour trafficked across the Atlantic. Most of us know about British involvement in slavery but few know enough about the time before slavery, when it was possible to make your way no matter the colour of your skin.

Was Anne Boleyn Black? No, of course she wasn’t. But that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy watching a talented black British actress take on this dramatic role. We should watch in the knowledge that there were plenty of Africans in Tudor England living equally fascinating lives.

As told to Eleanor Steafel

Dr Miranda Kaufmann is the author of Black Tudors: The Untold Story and has created a free online course on the topic with FutureLearn.com

