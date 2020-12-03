Yes, There is a World Soil Day - here's why it matters

·5 min read

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a plant-based food company, Kellogg knows that healthier crops start with healthy soil. Healthy, living soil nurtures the grains we use for our foods, of course, but it's bigger than that. Healthy soils help keep freshwater clean, protect against drought, restore biodiversity, and even store carbon that would otherwise contribute to greenhouse emissions. Kate Schaffner, Kellogg Company Sustainable Agriculture Manager, explains why Kellogg celebrates World Soil Day every December 5 and is advocating for the sustainable management of soil resources.

Kellogg Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Kellogg Company)
Kellogg Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Kellogg Company)

Social K – Kellogg Company Blog
By Kate Schaffner
Manager, Sustainable Agriculture

Kellogg has committed to supporting 1 million farmers and workers, especially women and smallholders, by the end of 2030 as part of our Kellogg's Better Days global purpose platform. Kellogg's Origins™ programs, which contribute to Better Days, focus on climate, social and financial resiliency – and soil health is key to all three.

Since 2015, we have directly invested in over 40 sustainable agriculture projects in sourcing regions for our priority ingredients and have reached more than 433,000 farmers globally. We partner with our suppliers, NGOs, and research institutions to provide farmers with training, technical assistance and cost-share to adopt improved practices and share what we learn to help support soil health across agriculture.

Here are a few examples of how we're promoting soil health through implementing cover crops and other regenerative agriculture practices.

  • In Australia, Kellogg is partnering with Mars Petcare, Manildra Group, Sustainable Food Lab, and leading researchers at Charles Sturt University and Food Agility to launch the Cool Soil Initiative. This $2 million partnership will work alongside 200 wheat farmers over three years to adopt soil health practices like cover crops to improve their resilience to climate change. Healthy soils store carbon. If the Cool Soil Initiative can achieve a 0.1% increase in soil carbon across 1.7 million acres, the impact would the equivalent of removing more than 1 million cars from the road.

  • In the U.S., Kellogg has worked with The Nature Conservancy in Michigan since 2015 to help farmers implement soil conservation and regenerative agriculture practices on 67,000 acres of farmland in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. This included expanding TNC's Pay-For-Performance program in 2019 to incentivize farmers to implement conservation tillage, cover crops, and other practices to reduce erosion. As a result, in 2019 alone, participating farmers were able to prevent an estimated 328 tons of soil – 23 dump trucks full – from eroding into Saginaw Bay.

  • Also in the U.S., we collaborated with The Nature Conservancy in Illinois and provided a grant to help expand the Saving Tomorrow's Agriculture Resources (S.T.A.R.) program to recognize and support farmers' adopting practices that limit soil erosion, improve water quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In 2019, participating farmers helped prevent more than 5,440 tons of CO2e1 from entering the atmosphere through planting cover crops. That's the equivalent of removing more than 13 million vehicle miles2 from the road. With Kellogg's support, the STAR program now reaches over 200 farmers, representing more than 83,000 acres of Illinois farmland.

  • In Mexico, we've partnered with the Centro Internacional de Mejoramiento de Maiz y Trigo (International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT)) since 2013. This partnership focuses on making maize-based foods, including beloved Kellogg's Corn Flakes® and Kellogg's Zucaritas® cereals more sustainable and locally sourced. Though this program, 370 farmers received training and support to minimize soil tillage and keep crop residues in their field to protect the soil's surface, among other best practices.

  • In the United Kingdom, Kellogg worked with wheat farmers since 2013 to promote practices that improve soil fertility and support biodiversity as part of the country's largest cover crop trial to-date. Results were shared in the training booklet "Cover Crops: A Practical Guide to Soil and System Improvements". In 2020, the project analyzed on farm carbon emissions and removals to create a road map for helping farms to become carbon neutral, which supports the UK National Farmers' Union ambition to strive for a 'net zero' contribution to climate change across UK agricultural production by 2040.

We celebrate World Soil Day and the farmers we rely upon to protect and promote soil health to help enable a regenerative food system for the future. Learn more about why soil health matters here.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

1 S.T.A.R. Annual Report- 2019 Crop Year https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/45c3f789-47fb-40df-9bb7-3dc4d7bf6c2f/downloads/Star%20report%20FINAL%202020.pdf?ver=1597671964705

2 https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yes-there-is-a-world-soil-day--heres-why-it-matters-301186190.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Latest Stories

  • McConnell shrugs as Georgia Republicans excoriate Trump and Washington over bogus election claims

    As Republicans in Georgia pleaded Tuesday with President Trump to stop making baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, GOP leaders in Washington remained silent about the avalanche of lies, conspiracy theories and open threats of violence made by the president’s allies. 

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • It's official: GOP’s Malliotakis ousts Democrat Rose in NYC

    A final tally of absentee ballots has confirmed that Republican Nicole Malliotakis has defeated U.S. Rep. Max Rose, denying the Democrat a second term representing one of the few conservative-leaning parts of New York City. Malliotakis, a New York State Assembly member, opened a big lead over Rose on Election Day in a district that includes all of Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

  • Trump backers, including Flynn, edge toward a call to 'suspend' Constitution to head off Biden taking office

    Even as prominent Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, began to grudgingly acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president, a noisy grassroots movement devoted to keeping Donald Trump in office seemed to be edging closer to advocating seizing power in what would amount to a coup d’état.

  • Michigan judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    A federal judge in Michigan declined to reprimand President Trump's campaign for submitting a court document that opposing lawyers said was purposefully misleading.

  • Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

    A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation after trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the January runoff election and encouraging other Republicans to change "your address for the next two months" so they can vote in the state as well, WSB-TV reports.Attorney Bill Price in a Facebook video that has since been deleted was reportedly seen speaking to members of the Bay County GOP in Florida last month, saying "we have to do whatever it takes" to "hold the Senate" and that he's "moving to Georgia" for the January runoff."And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it," Price says. "I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia and I'm gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me."Price reportedly says in the video he's "moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia and I'm registering to vote." Then, he reportedly tells the Florida Republicans his brother's name and his address, and when a woman asks if they "can truly register at that address," he reportedly responds, "Sure."Georgia's office of Secretary of State told Fox News that "registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony," as "only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia." According to Fox, Price says in the video he will "move back to Florida on Jan. 6." Price told WSB-TV these were just "humorous comments" and that he "did not change my voter registration." But according to the report, he did register to vote using his brother's Georgia address the day after he made the remarks, and he's now under investigation. Price admitted to Fox News that he filled out the voter registration but claimed, "I wanted to see how easy it was to do it. I'm not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking." Read more at WSB-TV. > "If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia."Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It's illegal.There's more,& an investigation @wsbtv gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1> > -- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Democrats need to stop being COVID hypocrites

  • Supreme Court sides with church challenging California's COVID restrictions

    In an unsigned order with no noted dissents, the Supreme Court said a federal district court must revisit an earlier ruling against the church.

  • Judge rules probable cause U.S. teenager committed crimes in Wisconsin protest shootings

    The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse's lawyers have said he was helping protect property and that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

  • Trump aide banned from Justice after trying to get case info

    The official serving as President Donald Trump’s eyes and ears at the Justice Department has been banned from the building after trying to pressure staffers to give up sensitive information about election fraud and other matters she could relay to the White House, three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press. Heidi Stirrup, an ally of top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, was quietly installed at the Justice Department as a White House liaison a few months ago.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • 'The wettest day ever': At least 6 people missing, homes destroyed after record-breaking Southeast Alaska rainstorm

    Multiple precipitation records were broken Tuesday across Southeast Alaska, including a single-day rainfall record from 1946, the NWS said.

  • Six killed in building collapse in northern Egypt

    At least six people died when an old four-storey building collapsed in the coastal city of Alexandria in northern Egypt, local officials said on Thursday. Authorities had issued several restoration orders for the old building, which collapsed on Wednesday evening, but they had been ignored, Alexandria province Governor Mohamed el-Sherief told reporters at the scene. Authorities have evacuated the building next to the one that collapsed after cracks appeared, according to residents.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Bangladesh begins relocating Rohingya refugees to island

    Authorities in Bangladesh have begun relocating thousands of Rohingya refugees to an isolated island despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process, officials said Thursday. The United Nations has also voiced concern that refugees be allowed to make a “free and informed decision” about whether to relocate to the island in the Bay of Bengal. The island's facilities are built to accommodate 100,000 people, just a fraction of the million Rohingya Muslims who have fled waves of violent persecution in their native Myanmar and are currently living in crowded, squalid refugee camps.

  • 14-year-old screams in middle of night when man grabs her through window, NC mom says

    Police released photos of a person seen in the neighborhood.

  • Agnes Chow: Hong Kong’s 'real Mulan' fighting for democracy

    The pro-democracy activist is “traumatised” after being arrested under a controversial security law.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear Trump's election challenge

    The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear a case from President Trump's legal team that seeks to challenge the state's presidential election results, The Washington Post reports.On Thursday, the court ruled that Trump's team should have taken up the matter with a lower court. The ruling is yet another blow to Trump's longshot effort to overturn his election loss in several states; he has claimed voter fraud led to President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but there is no evidence of widespread fraud.Trump lost to Biden in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. The campaign alleges that Wisconsin election officials improperly accepted thousands of ballots in two of the state's most Democratic counties. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pick

    President-elect Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within his own party as he finalizes his choice for secretary of defense. Black leaders have encouraged the incoming president to select an African American to diversify what has so far been a largely white prospective Cabinet, while others are pushing him to appoint a woman to lead the Department of Defense for the first time. At the same time, a growing collection of progressive groups is opposing the leading female contender, Michèle Flournoy, citing concerns about her record and private-sector associations.

  • Wisconsin court binds Kyle Rittenhouse over for trial on six counts in Kenosha shootings

    Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer offered a preview of the self-defense arguments he will raise at a trial for the Kenosha shootings that occurred in August.