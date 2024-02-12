Yes, you're paying more to cross the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge this year. Here's a breakdown.

If you haven’t noticed, tolls on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge crept up in January.

E-ZPass users are paying 50 cents more per trip than last year’s $5.75.

It’s the first in a series of 50-cents per year hikes that will bring the bridge toll to $7.75 in 2027.

Tolls by Mail users will pay more.

By 2027, they’ll pay $13.56, up from the current $7.48, to cross the Rockland-to-Westchester span, which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge at a cost of $4 billion.

Will there will be discounts?

Yes — Rockland and Westchester residents will get a break.

Their toll will be discounted 20%, up from 17%.

E-ZPass users who make a minimum of 20 passenger car trips per month are eligible for 40% discounts.

First system-wide hikes in 14 years

The fare rollout began January 1 across the 570-mile New York State Thruway system.

Tolls will be increasing 5% per year through 2027, the first system-wide hike since 2010.

In dollars, that means the 117-mile trip from exit 15 in Woodbury to Exit 24 in Albany will cost 26 cents more than last year’s $5.25. By 2027, it will jump to $5.77.

Tolls by Mail and commercial truck users will pay more.

For a full breakdown of toll increases go here. And if you'd like to calculate your toll go here.

Why the toll hikes now?

Thruway officials say the toll hikes are necessary to pay for upgrades on a system that largely sustains itself on the tolls it collects.

Many of the Thruway’s 815 bridges are more than 60 years old. It will cost $800 million to replace 85 Thruway bridges in the coming years.

