Yeshiva University soccer's emotional win
The aftermath of Hamas' terror attack in Israel continues to be felt globally, but as FOX 5 NY's Jennifer Williams shows, for Yeshiva University's men's soccer team, the attacks hit close to home.
The aftermath of Hamas' terror attack in Israel continues to be felt globally, but as FOX 5 NY's Jennifer Williams shows, for Yeshiva University's men's soccer team, the attacks hit close to home.
President Biden is facing calls to speak out more strongly against civilian deaths in Gaza, but there's debate over whether he has the leverage to truly alter the course of the conflict.
The vast majority of Americans now say Hamas is a terrorist group.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
The Israel crisis has brought out the best in President Biden. Why can't he muster the same sort of leadership on the economy?
In a very swift test of the European Union’s newly updated content moderation rulebook, the bloc has fired a public warning at Elon Musk–owned X (formerly Twitter) for failing to tackle illegal content circulating on the platform in the wake of Saturday’s deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip. The European Commission has also raised concerns about the spread of disinformation on X related to the terrorist attacks and their aftermath.
A top European Union official is warning Elon Musk about the spread of misinformation on X amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
Actor had some tough luck while working on the film that opened 25 years ago.
The Rangers fell behind 3-2 with a chaotic ALCS Game 5 loss, and Arizona is looking to even the NLCS against Philadelphia.
"It's all about picking the shoe that's not your first instinct." The post What’s the ‘wrong shoe theory’? appeared first on In The Know.
"Maybe that’s why it's called Wonder Bread..."
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly rated pair of headphones for 80% off, and so much more.
This fashion creator is giving out the inside tips on how to buy the highest quality clothes. The post This creator is teaching her followers what to look for when it comes to quality clothing, a brand at a time appeared first on In The Know.
Ready to have the best hair of your life?
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
From "The Age of Innocence" to "Taxi Driver," these are Scorsese's five essential pictures.
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday the union had received fresh contract offers from GM and Stellantis in the past 24 hours and all three Detroit automakers had converged on a 23% wage hike, but "there is more to be won."