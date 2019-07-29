What Can We Make Of Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited’s (HKG:2393) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (HKG:2393) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Yestar Healthcare Holdings:

0.17 = CN¥650m ÷ (CN¥5.8b - CN¥2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Yestar Healthcare Holdings has an ROCE of 17%.

Is Yestar Healthcare Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Yestar Healthcare Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Medical Equipment industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from Yestar Healthcare Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Yestar Healthcare Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:2393 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 29th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Yestar Healthcare Holdings's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Yestar Healthcare Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥2.1b and total assets of CN¥5.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 35% of its total assets. Yestar Healthcare Holdings has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Yestar Healthcare Holdings's ROCE