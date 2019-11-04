The Yestar Healthcare Holdings (HKG:2393) Share Price Is Down 65% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (HKG:2393) shareholders. Unfortunately, they have held through a 65% decline in the share price in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 32% in the last year.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Yestar Healthcare Holdings actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 6.8% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Revenue is actually up 17% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Yestar Healthcare Holdings further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Yestar Healthcare Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Yestar Healthcare Holdings's TSR of was a loss of 64% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Yestar Healthcare Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 32%, against a market gain of about 2.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9.0% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.