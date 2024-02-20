Yet another gun-related arrest at Naperville TopGolf, sixth since September

For the sixth time since September, police made a gun-related arrest at Naperville’s TopGolf facility over the weekend.

It’s also the seventh arrest of any kind that authorities have logged while on routine patrols of the business’ parking lot over the past five months.

On Sunday, Joshua Ramon Menson, 34 of Gary, Indiana, was arrested at the 3211 Odyssey Court venue and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to police reports.

Menson was taken into custody after police spotted a gun inside his car while on foot patrol through the facility’s parking lot, Naperville police Cmdr. Ricky Krakow said.

Menson’s arrest comes less than a month after police arrested Rakeim Gibson, 28, of Chicago, for being a fugitive from justice and for possession of more than 30 to 100 grams of cannabis. Though not gun-related, the arrest also was the result of a patrol of Naperville’s TopGolf parking lot, Krakow said.

Officers were driving through the lot in a squad car when they discovered the registered owner of a parked vehicle had warrants out of Texas, according to Krakow. Gibson was placed under arrest upon return to his car.

Krakow said Tuesday, “We have no reason to believe these arrests are connected.”

He also said the department “has worked with TopGolf on security measures and our dialogue continues.”

Last weekend’s arrest is the latest incident in what has become a recurring situation at Naperville TopGolf.

Over a two-month period last fall, police made four separate, but similar gun busts there — all resulting from an officer spotting a gun through a car window while doing a foot patrol of the venue’s parking lot.

After the fourth bust, police said they were working with TopGolf to keep a close eye on safety.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, police made yet another gun-related arrest at the business.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres told the Sun at the time that to his knowledge, none of those arrested at TopGolf in recent months “have any ties to each other.” Rather, he said, the TopGolf parking lot “is just a difficult area for (the business) to track if there’s weapons coming in.”

tkenny@chicagotribune.com