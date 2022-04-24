Yet Another Hike In Hinsdale Virus Rate: Agencies

HINSDALE, IL – Hinsdale and Clarendon Hills saw rises in coronavirus case rates again in the last week, according to county agencies.



As of Sunday, Hinsdale had 3,388 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, up 46 in the last week. The previous week, the village recorded 28 new cases.

Meanwhile, Clarendon Hills reached 1,921 coronavirus cases, up 15 in the last week. The week before, the village experienced a dozen cases.

Hinsdale's coronavirus deaths stayed the same in the last week, with the total at 65 since the pandemic's beginning, according to county agencies. Clarendon Hills' number of deaths stayed the same in the last week, at 18.

Here is the growth in coronavirus case numbers in Hinsdale and Clarendon Hills:

Date Hinsdale Clarendon Hills April 1, 2020 9 9 April 19, 2020 32 25 April 26, 2020 47 25 May 3, 2020 125 26 May 10, 2020 163 29 May 17, 2020 169 35 May 24, 2020 177 39 May 31, 2020 181 43 June 7, 2020 182 46 June 14, 2020 182 47 June 21, 2020 184 49 June 28, 2020 189 50 July 5, 2020 201 57 July 12, 2020 220 62 July 19, 2020 234 74 July 26, 2020 245 91 Aug. 2, 2020 257 93 Aug. 9, 2020 274 107 Aug. 16, 2020 274 112 Aug. 23, 2020 285 120 Aug. 30, 2020 308 128 Sept. 6, 2020 337 144 Sept. 13, 2020 361 146 Sept. 20, 2020 373 157 Sept. 27, 2020 388 162 Oct. 4, 2020 392 172 Oct. 11, 2020 415 183 Oct. 18, 2020 435 198 Oct. 25, 2020 456 204 Nov. 1, 2020 476 219 Nov. 8, 2020 534 259 Nov. 15, 2020 601 300 Nov. 22, 2020 670 339 Nov. 29, 2020 735 384 Dec. 6, 2020 805 449 Dec. 13, 2020 884 493 Dec. 20, 2020 930 511 Dec. 27, 2020 979 528 Jan. 3, 2021 1,055 583 Jan. 10, 2021 1,107 621 Jan. 17, 2021 1,166 650 Jan. 24, 2021 1,208 673 Jan. 31, 2021 1,259 689 Feb. 7, 2021 1,284 695 Feb. 14, 2021 1,308 702 Feb. 21, 2021 1,323 709 Feb. 28, 2021 1,336 721 March 7, 2021 1,353 733 March 14, 2021 1,368 745 March 21, 2021 1,400 762 March 28, 2021 1,445 778 April 4, 2021 1,477 795 April 11, 2021 1,496 820 April 18, 2021 1,527 828 April 25, 2021 1,559 838 May 2, 2021 1,592 845 May 9, 2021 1,608 853 May 16, 2021 1,618 865 May 23, 2021 1,629 867 May 30, 2021 1,634 868 June 6, 2021 1,644 872 June 13, 2021 1,649 874 June 20, 2021 1,650 875 June 27, 2021 1,652 877 July 4, 2021 1,652 878 July 11, 2021 1,652 878 July 18, 2021 1,652 879 July 25, 2021 1,653 883 Aug. 1, 2021 1,661 898 Aug. 8, 2021 1,672 906 Aug. 15, 2021 1,687 917 Aug. 22, 2021 1,716 931 Aug. 29, 2021 1,734 941 Sept. 5, 2021 1,751 950 Sept. 12, 2021 1,768 954 Sept. 19, 2021 1,796 962 Sept. 26, 2021 1,837 981 Oct. 3, 2021 1,850 988 Oct. 10, 2021 1,863 995 Oct. 17, 2021 1,874 1,000 Oct. 24, 2021 1,889 1,005 Oct. 31, 2021 1,901 1,012 Nov. 7, 2021 1,916 1,024 Nov. 14, 2021 1,944 1,043 Nov. 21, 2021 1,991 1,056 Nov. 28, 2021 2,014 1,065 Dec. 5, 2021 2,061 1,107 Dec. 12, 2021 2,108 1,144 Dec. 19, 2021 2,166 1,180 Dec. 26, 2021 2,271 1,237 Jan. 2, 2022 2,469 1,330 Jan. 9, 2022 2,648 1,432 Jan. 16, 2022 2,762 1,502 Jan. 23, 2022 2,865 1,550 Jan. 30, 2022 3,055 1,699 Feb. 6, 2022 3,118 1,749 Feb. 13, 2022 3,177 1,778 Feb. 20, 2022 3,203 1,796 Feb. 27, 2022 3,217 1,815 March 6, 2022 3,222 1,826 March 13, 2022 3,230 1,834 March 20, 2022 3,240 1,841 March 27, 2022 3,289 1,884 April 3, 2022 3,294 1,886 April 10, 2022 3,314 1,894 April 17, 2022 3,342 1,906 April 24, 2022 3,388 1,921

As of Sunday, Hinsdale had 192 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning. The figure compares to 182 in Darien, 203 in DuPage County, 210 in Elmhurst, 211 in suburban Cook County, 215 in La Grange Park, 219 in Clarendon Hills, 223 in Western Springs and 227 in La Grange.



As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,114,036, a hike of 0.6 percent, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 33,568.

Nationally, 80.8 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, an increase of 0.4 percent in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 988,589 people have died from the virus in the United States.

