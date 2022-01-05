Yet another Kansas City area Macy’s department store is closing. Here’s what we know

Mainstay department store chain Macy’s is closing more stores this year, including one in Lee’s Summit.

In a statement, Macy’s said: “After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close our Summit Fair location. This closure is part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020. … The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s Summit Fair is grateful to have served our customers and the community during the past 13 years.”

It directed customers to its stores in Oak Park Mall in Overland Park and Town Center Plaza in Leawood, as well as macys.com and the Macy’s app. It also has an area location at Metro North Crossing in the Northland.

A clearance sale will begin this month and run for four to 12 weeks.

Regular, non-seasonal employees at the Lee’s Summit store will be placed at a nearby Macy’s store or will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources, the company said.

In early 2020, Macy’s said it would shutter “125 stores in lower tier malls within three years,” and explore new off-mall formats.

The 120,000-square-foot, one-level Summit Fair store opened at 900 N.W. Blue Parkway in August 2009. It featured lounge areas, glass-beaded chandeliers, graphic wallpaper, plush area rugs and flat-panel TVs.

The Independence Macy’s closed in early 2021. The Prairie Village Macy’s closed in early 2020 and is being redeveloped for a grocery store, fitness center and office tenants.

