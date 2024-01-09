Yet another national boba chain is about to pop up in Wichita

How much boba is enough boba for Wichita?

That question may not be even close to being answered as news of new boba shops or boba vendors seems to pop up every few weeks.

Now, it looks like another boba chain is coming to Wichita.

A sign for Sharetea, a chain that was founded in Taiwan in 1992, has recently appeared a few doors down from Sapporo, the sushi restaurant that’s tucked into the corner of Peach Tree center at the northeast corner of Kellogg and Rock Road.

The address for the Sharetea space is 8027 E. Peachtree Lane. It was once home to a vape shop.

Though I haven’t been able to reach anyone with the Sharetea chain yet, a Facebook page for the business has been up since September, and on Monday, a construction crew was busy at work inside the space.

A sign for Sharetea has appeared at Peach Tree center at Kellogg and Rock in Wichita.

The Sharetea chain has more than 400 stores across 12 countries, and its menu offers a standard lineup of milk teas, fruit teas and blended drinks. It also offers non-alcoholic mojitos.

One personal Sharetea story: When I was in Houston last year getting treatment for tongue cancer, my mouth could tolerate very few things, but I craved boba tea, which was easy to ingest and also filling. My phone directed me to a Sharetea location in the tony Rice Village District — a shopping center right by Rice University on the edge of downtown Houston. That Sharetea (and the crepe restaurant next door) became two of my go-tos during my eight weeks in town, and I even celebrated my final day of radiation by stopping there for a large Thai milk tea.

I look forward to our reunion, and I’ll let you know if I hear more about when the shop might open.

Sharetea menu

The menu for Sharetea