Yet another Rikers Island detainee dies, bringing NYC jail death toll to 18 this year

A 26-year-old man held on the troubled Rikers Island jail complex died Monday — the 18th such death of 2022 — exactly three years to the day from the start of his pre-trial detention in the city jails.

Gilberto Garcia went into some kind of medical distress in the Anna M. Kross Center around noon before he was found by city Department of Correction staff, according to DOC sources and records. He was declared dead just before 1 p.m.

Garcia was sent to Rikers on Oct. 31, 2019 after being arrested for first-degree robbery in Manhattan. He also may have been held under a state parole warrant, DOC records indicate.

His next court appearance had been scheduled for Dec. 9.

Garcia is the 18th person this year to die in jail or DOC custody. The grim tally follows the deaths of 16 people in 2021.

Eighteen deaths in the jails in one year is the most since 2013, when there were 24, but at that time, the total jail population was substantially smaller than it is now.

“We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Garcia’s loved ones and family at this difficult time,” Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. “As with every death that occurs in custody, we will conduct a preliminary investigation into the cause and circumstances.”

The city Medical Examiner will determine Garcia’s cause of death.